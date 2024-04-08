PHL poised to export more mangoes to Australia–DTI

The Philippines will ship 3,000 kilograms (kg) of mangoes from Zambales to Australia this month, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The DTI said the move aims to bolster the Philippines’s trade relations with Australia. Last year, bilateral trade between the two countries soared beyond prepandemic levels.

Government data indicated that the trade volume between the two nations surged to $ 4.1 billion in 2023, a 20-percent increase from the previous year’s $3.4 billion.

DTI said FastboxPH, the logistics firm entrusted with the recent mango shipment, will be dispatching another batch of the country’s renowned mangoes to Australia.

In a Viber message sent to reporters, the Trade department said 3,000 kgs will be shipped to Perth and Sydney. “Additional shipment to follow 2 or 3 weeks later, then possibly another shipment in June.”

“Last shipment for the year will be in August or September before the mango season in Australia starts,” said DTI, adding that the mangoes will come from Zambales.

DTI said Fastbox reported a “surge in demand” within the Australian market, attributing this to the “unparalleled taste and quality of Philippine mangoes.”

The Trade department noted that Philippine mango exports to Australia passed the “stringent” biosecurity regulations, documentation and inspection procedures.

“FastboxPH is now poised to further expand its presence across Australia. The company aims to establish partnerships with additional retailers and distributors nationwide, ensuring wider accessibility of Philippine mangoes to Australian consumers,” DTI said in a statement on Saturday.

For his part, Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual expressed confidence that the shipment to Australia could open up opportunities for the Philippines in other countries.

“For Australia, with the market access, we can expect an increase in trade,” Pascual said, adding that DTI aims to provide enhanced market access for Philippine stakeholders/exporters to many countries “as much as possible” including the non-traditional partners.

“Our challenge would be on the production side.”

Pascual said “key policy tools” such as the Second Protocol of the Asean-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, which was signed by the Philippines last February 14, are essential to the administration’s goal of expanding exports.

“The continued growth in our bilateral trade underscores the vast potential for our products in the Australian market. The successful export of our mangoes exemplifies the significant strides we’re making in facilitating agricultural trade, which is pivotal for our economic agenda.”

DTI told the BusinessMirror that Philippine exports of guavas, mangoes, and mangosteens, fresh or dried to Australia amounted to $389,659 in 2023.

The Trade department noted that Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Sydney (PTIC-Sydney) is leading the charge in expanding the reach of premium Philippine agricultural products, particularly mangoes.

“Through strategic initiatives such as trade fairs and consultations, PTIC-Sydney is actively working to enhance the international visibility of Philippine products.”

The first shipment of Philippine mangoes arrived in Sydney and Perth last September 2023. This batch of mango shipment was harvested from the local farms in Malalag, Digos, Bansalan and Magsaysay municipalities in Davao del Sur.

Image credits: Elena Frolova | Dreamstime.com





