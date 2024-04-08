`

Monday, April 8, 2024

PBBM distributes 4,700 land titles, P69.17-M aid to agrarian beneficiaries in Negros Occidental

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. led in the distribution of over 4,700 Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) and Electronic Titles (e-titles) in Negros Occidental last Monday.  

Over  2,797 farmers benefited from the initiative, which was held at the Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural City in Bago City. 

Of the said agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs), 1,551 ARBs were from northern part of Negros Occidental and 1,246 were from the southern part of the province. 

The distribution is part of the commitment of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) to give 100,000 titles to ARBs this year. 

“Therefore, I am instructing the DAR to further strengthen their coordination with government agencies to carefully examine and quickly identify the beneficiaries so that these farmlands can be utilized immediately,” Marcos said. 

Aside from the titles, the President  also distributed P69.17 million worth of assistance, which include organic fertilizer, farm machinery and equipment (FMEs), bridges and farm-to-market roads. 

He said the initiative shows the government’s commitment to enhance the capability of ARBs and ensure the country’s food security. 

“To our agrarian reform beneficiaries, you can be considered the living heroes of our time. You are our support to ensure that there is enough food on the table of every Filipino family. With our unity, I am certain that we will prosper not only agriculture here in your area, but also the entire economy of the Philippines,” Marcos said. 

