Oil firms to raise fuel prices again

OIL firms announced Monday they will raise fuel prices this week.

In separate advisories, Seaoil Philippines Inc., Shell Pilipinas Corp., Petron Corp., Chevron Philippines Inc. (Caltex), Total (Philippines) Inc., Unioil Petroleum Philippines Inc., PTT Philippines Corp. and Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. announced they will increase diesel prices by P1.55 per liter, gasoline by P1.10 per liter, and kerosene prices by P1.40 per liter.

The new pump prices will take effect at 6:00 a.m. of April 9.

Rodela I. Romero, director of the Oil Management Bureau of the Department of Energy said this week’s price adjustment was mainly brought about by higher crude oil prices as Middle East tensions flare despite US inventory buildup.

Romero also cited positive economic readings from China, reduced exports by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and forecast of oil supply deficit of around 260,000 barrels per day for 2024.

“These developments resulted to increases in the domestic pump price starting tomorrow based on notification of oil companies,” Romero said when sought for comment.

Oil companies raised gasoline prices by P0.45 per liter. They reduced diesel price by P0.60, and kerosene by P1.05. Latest data available from the DOE indicate year-to-date adjustments of gasoline at P8.20, and diesel at P4.50 as of April 2, 2024.

