No arms, no problem for champion para swimmer ‘Super Niño’ Dayon

KABANKALAN City—Niño Dayon was a sensation with his three swimming gold medals at the recent Palarong Panlalawigan in Bacolod City.

Born with phocomelia, Dayon scooped titles in the 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke and 50-meter butterfly, a strong performance everyone with disability would be championing.

“It was Lolo Regin who saw my potential in swimming,” said the 14-year-old Dayon who’s now called “Super Niño” because of his extraordinary feat.

His severely shortened arms—WebMD describes phocomelia as a rare congenital anomaly where the proximal aspect of an extremity is absent with the hand or foot attached directly to the trunk—are no hindrances to his goal and dreams.

But he has to work extra hard to be able to topple the odds—after class at 4 p.m., he rushes to practice that lasts two hours each time from Monday to Saturday.

“At the start of the training, I wanted to give up because it is too tiring,” the Ilonggo told BusinessMirror in a one-on-one interview. “But the goal of winning and experiencing the provincial meet kept me determined.”

The determination turned out as a right decision for Dayon, who’s also a consistent honor student being in the top three of his class since elementary.

“I’m grateful I’m able to balance academics and my extra-curricular activity, swimming,” he said.

He completed Grade 6 at the Locotan Elementary School before transferring to the Fellowship Baptist College (FBC) in the city proper.

“As a Grade 7 student, at first, I was shy,” Dayon, his 17-year-old brother Kyrie, who’s also a serious volleyball player, by his side during the interview. “But later, I was able to adjust.”

Now an eighth-grader, Dayon said he’s well-adjusted to his new environment and is thankful he enrolled at FBC, a Christian school, where he gained new friends.

“My teachers and adviser are also good to me,” he said.

Teased that he will be more popular now because of his recent achievement, he just smiled humbly.

Dayon dedicated his gold medals to the City of Kaankalan, FBC, his family and his supportive coach, Special Education (SPED) teacher Mary Grace Encarnacion, and swimming coach Jun Palma.

Alden Richards and basic carpentry

IT’S not only swimming that Niño Dayon’s good at—he’s also a natural in basic carpentry.

Five years ago, Dayon was also featured in GMA-7’s “Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho (KMJS)” after his uncle uploaded his video of basic carpentry skills.

He showed the KMJS team how he cuts wood with accuracy with a saw and hammer nails with precision.

He did all that when he was only eight years old.

Then he got to meet Alden Richards, thanks to the same KMJS team that brought him to Manila to meet his favorite actor.

Dayon toughed Richards’s heart deep that the actor vowed to help him finish his college education.

That wasn’t the last time both met though as Dayon and Richards saw each other again only last Thursday when the actor had a public guesting at nearby Himamaylan City.

“He [Richards] was so happy and was proud of me,” said Dayon, beaming.

Why the name Niño and bullying

KYRIE DAYON told BusinessMirror that the family had other plans on how they’ll name his brother but chose “Niño” because he was born with short arms.

Dayon was also born on January 12 in 2010 while Kabankalan was celebrating the Sinulog Festival in honor the Santo Niño.

But on a serious note, Niño Dayan appealed to “normal” individuals to never bully persons with disability.

“I hope they will not bully persons like me,” he said. “They should be considerate and they should be sensitive towards us.”

He encouraged his fellow PWDs to be strong and pursue their dreams saying “nothing is impossible” as he thanked his parents, Michelle and Gilmark Sr., and his other siblings—Cyril (21), Janzen (16) and six-month-old baby brother Gilmark Jr. for their love and support.

“God-willing, I will teach my baby brother how to swim and an athlete like me in the future,” he said.