Monster drives, strategy crucial in Caliraya

CAVINTI, Laguna—Eyes will be on the early season winners, but other top shotmakers will be eager to pounce as the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) returns to Cavinti in Laguna for the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) Caliraya Springs Championship starting on Tuesday.

Caliraya Springs saw a wire-to-wire win by Tony Lascuña last year and that, adding his victory in the rich The Country Club Invitational, makes him the man to watch.

Also seeking another victory this season is Jhonnel Ababa, who topped the Apo Golf Classic in Davao.

Eager to claim the top spot this time is Dutchman Guido van der Valk after heartbreaking second-place finishes at Apo and Rancho Palos Verdes, won by Lloyd Go.

Van der Valk was 12th last year at the Caliraya course known for its undulating terrains, water hazards and tricky surface.

The Dutchman feels ready for the big win in the P2.5 million championship sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

“Caliraya is a little bit of a combination of the two courses we played in Davao,” Van der Valk said.

“I’ve had a decent preparation this time around, so if I can get my green reading correct, it should be a nice week for me. I think Caliraya is more of a second shot course,” he added.

Big hitters will have some advantage, but Lascuña’s dominant run last year proved strategic play at the challenging course will help those lacking in driver length.

“The course is in great condition, so it’s all about who gets off to the best start,” said Lascuña, who joint third at Apo and 10th at Palos Verdes.

Ababa, meanwhile, hopes to get things going again after following up his Apo win with a joint-25th finish at Palos Verdes.

“My expectations are mixed, about 50-50. My swing hasn’t been great lately. But I think a score of 13- or 15-under could likely clinch the championship here,” said Ababa.

Former Order of Merit winner Clyde Mondilla is seeking a return to the winners’ circle after topping two tournaments last year—the Forest Hills Classic and the Del Monte Championship.

Angelo Que looks to get a boost ahead of his stint in the Saudi Open next week, while also vying for the top P450,000 prize offered in the 72-hole championship are Ira Alido, Keanu Jahns and Zanieboy Gialon.

The tournament supported by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf also features a bunch of international players led by Korea’s Gwon Minwook, who tied for fifth at Apo. Also looking to steal the show from the local stars as Min Hyeok Yu, Fukuyama Kota, Daiya Suzuki, Kang Chonkoo, Tae Won Kim and Hyun Ho Rho.