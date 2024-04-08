`

Today’s front page, Monday, April 8, 2024

Leading shoe brands lace up for SM North EDSA’s Sneaker Con 2024

sneaker con smne 5
Calling all sneakerheads! Ready your sneaker-copping skills as the ultimate destination for all sneaker needs open this April 5 at the Block Atrium!

In partnership with prominent and fan-favorite sneaker brands such as Nike, Sperry, Keds, Merrell, Fila, Vans, Tobys, and Cole Haan, SM North EDSA launches its supersized mall activation called Sneaker Con this April 5 at the Block Atrium.

sneaker con smne 72

Exciting news for sneakerheads as they can cop themselves with new drops and limited editions with exclusive discounts and other promo vouchers.

sneaker con smne 223

Gather the entire circle and experience a supersized sneaker haul and fun-filled activities right here at SM North EDSA. Here are the things you can expect:

Supersized Shoe

Heads up shoppers! Be amazed and don’t forget to take photos as you witness a supersized 18ft long-shoe inflatable suspended in the ceiling just above the event area.

sneaker con smne 102

Sole Spree

Browse and buy in an insane selection of cool kicks as we offer incredible markdowns and exclusive drops to complete your collections. Tons of promo vouchers are also up for grabs from participating brands.

Sneaker Snatch

Bring the fun of the arcade in this sneaker culture experience as mall shoppers can test their luck in an exclusive shoe machine. The prize pool consists of vouchers, gift certificates, and premium shoes from event partners. See official posts for more details.

sneaker con smne 107

Make sure to not miss these cool kicks and experience the best sneaker culture here in the North. Follow the official social media pages of SM North EDSA for more details.

