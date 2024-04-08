Joint venture bags Comelec transmission deal

The Joint Venture (JV) if Ione Resources Inc. and Ardent Networks Inc. has bagged the contract for the Secure Electronic Transmission Services (SETS) Project of the Commission on Election (Comelec).

In a statement issued last Monday evening, the Comelec en banc announced it has approved the recommendation of the poll body’s Special Bids and Awards Committee (SBAC) to issue the Notice of Award to the Ione-Ardent JV for the SETS, which will be used in the 2025 National and Local Elections (NLE).

Ione-Ardent was declared by the SBAC to have submitted the lowest calculated bid for the SETS with P1,426,000,348 through its Resolution No. 4 dated March 25, 2024.

This was lower than the Approved Budget for the Contract (ABC) of P1,638,501,499.40 for the SETS.

The SETS contract will cover the transmission of the 2025 election results and data center requirements of Comelec.

In another matter, Comelec also announced the Supreme Court dismissed the case filed by the Kilusan ng Mamayan Para sa Matuwid ng Bayan, which claimed the poll body failed to issue implementing rules and regulations (IRR) on its Automated Election System (AES).

Kilusan also claimed Comelec promulgated several resolutions related to its AES without the public consultations. Both the IRR and public consultations are mandated by Republic Act (RA) No. 9369.

The High Court dismissed the case filed by Kilusan “due to procedural infirmities, lack of personal and substantial interest to warrant legal standing and failure to substantiate allegation.”

“With the failure of the Petitioners to rectify their procedural infirmities and show Comelec’s failure to comply with the requirements of RA No. 9369, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition,” Comelec said in a separate statement.