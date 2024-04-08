Early bets at 60th Binibining Pilipinas

THE Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) held its final closed-door screening at the New Frontier Theater on April 5 for the 60th edition of its prestigious pageant. I observed the proceedings in my hometown of Cagayan de Oro, also home to Binibining Pilipinas International 1989 Lilia Eloisa Marfori Andanar (later Miss International 1989 Miss Friendship), Miss Universe Philippines 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtbach (later Miss Universe 2015) and Binibining Pilipinas InterContinental 2021 Cinderella Faye Obeñita (later Miss InterContinental 2021).

Contrary to widespread speculations that there will be 60 delegates for its Diamond Jubilee Year, BPCI bared “only” 40 official candidates.

Welcomed into the fabled Binibini sisterhood are Aleckxis Chuidian, Carmella Cuaresma, Charisse Abanico, Christal de la Cruz, Corrine San Pedro, Erika Ballon, Geraldine Buenafe, Gracelle Distura, Jasmin Dingson, Jasmine Bungay; Joyce Anne Garduque, Kara Villarosa, Kristin Baconawa, Kylie Atiliano, Liezle Jones, Ma. Flordeliz Mabao, Mae Kimberly De Luna, Maria Jajalla, Marikit Manaois, Monica Acuno; Myrea Caccam, Myrna Esguerra, Cagayan de Oro’s Mythosela Villanueva; Nicklyn Jutay, Phoebe Godinez, Rendell Ann Caraig, Roella Frias, Roselyn Evardo, Samantha Acosta, Shaira Marie Rona; Shannen Manzano, Sheny Sampang, Sheryl Velez, Tracy Mae Sunio, Trisha Hernandez, Trisha Martinez, Vera Dickinson, Vienne Feucht, Zeneth Joy Khan and Zianah Joy Famy.

The reigning Binibining Pilipinas International Angelica Lopez is yet to compete abroad while Binibining Pilipinas Globe Anna Lakrini finished second runner-up in her international campaign. Miss International 2023 Nicole Borromeo emerged as third runner-up in her journey.

Even with only two crowns in contention—International and Globe—Binibining Pilipinas still attracts quality contestants.

“An end of an era, a new one starts. We are happy with this year’s batch since a lot are winners in their own local pageants,” says fashion director and BPCI executive committee member Raymond Villanueva.

He was referring to the following: Kimberly de Luna, Miss Caloocan 2024; Myrea Caccam, Binibining Naujan 2023 and Miss Oriental Mindoro 2023; Zeneth Khan, Miss Philippines Earth Top 20 and Miss Universe Philippines Isabela 2022; Geraldine Buenafe, Binibining Lungsod ng Batangas 2024; Marikit Manaois, Aliwan Fiesta Digital Queen 2022;

Nicky Lynn Jutay, Miss Iloilo Binibini 2024; Rendelle Ann Caraig, Binibining Laguna 2024 and Miss Los Baños 2023; Roselyn Evardo, Miss Lumiere Philippines Eco-Tourism Queen 2018: Shenny Sampang, Binibining Bukidnon Pilipinas 2023; Tracy Mae Sunio, Miss Bacolod MassKara First Runner-up; and Christal Jean de la Cruz, Miss Olongapo 2022, Binibining Zambales 2023, Supermodel International Philippines 2023.

A lovely and captivating lass is Liezle Jones, who was beyond grateful in her social-media post: “Top 40. Journey starts now and I’m excited to share. Always remembering the divine guidance, the endless support from the people [who] have invested [their] energy into me and ultimately authenticity through it all. Experience is valuable. Memories are valuable. I’m excited. Networking is valuable. With gratitude I am honored to be a part of the 60th anniversary of Binibining Pilipinas. Laban Ormoc!”

Here are some of the strong contenders who were beyond ecstatic: