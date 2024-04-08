Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri has joined the Philippine Army Reserve Command as Lieutenant Colonel.

During a Donning of Rank Ceremony on Monday, April 8, 2024, at the Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Zubiri received the honor and responsibility with a commitment to partner with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in protecting the sovereignty and democracy of the country and the Filipino people.

“It is a great honor to finally come to the culmination of that partnership, as I now take on the responsibility of being a reserve Lieutenant Colonel of the Army, prepared to defend the country not only in the halls of the Senate, but also out in our war rooms and on the field, alongside you all,” Zubiri said in his short speech.

“It is not a responsibility I take lightly. I respect that as men and women of the Army, you have devoted yourselves entirely to the defense of the nation. Your skills, judgment, and dedication are beyond compare, and no reservist can ever hope to measure up to you,” he added.

AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. administered the donning of rank. Witnessing the rite is Zubiri’s wife Audrey.

Image credits: Red Santos/OSP Zubiri






