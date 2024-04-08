DOJ rejects Quiboloy conditions for surrender

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday denied the conditions set by Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy for his surrender.

Warrants of arrest were issued against Quiboloy by the Senate and a trial court in Davao City for violation of Republic Act (RA) 7610 or the Anti-Child Abuse Law.

DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla branded as “serious, morally abhorrent” the charges being thrown at Quiboloy, who he earlier referred to as a friend.

“Quiboloy cannot impose any conditions. He must surrender not according to his terms but according to the terms of the law. The law applies to all, without exception,” Remulla said in a statement.

“The charges against Quiboloy are not simple. They involve serious and morally abhorrent offenses such as sexual assault of a minor and human trafficking,” he added.

The Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Davao City issued last April 1 an arrest warrant against Quiboloy for child abuse and sexual abuse cases.

Also ordered arrested are Quioloy’s co-accused Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemañes.

Roy, Ingrid, Paulene and Cemañes have all surrendered to authorities and posted bail for their temporary release.

The DOJ said the case against Quiboloy is “never a weak one and there is a direct evidence to prove all the elements of the offenses charged.”

The prosecution has recommended a bail of P180,000 for charges under Section 5(b) of RA 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act and P80,000 for maltreatment under Section 10(a) of the same law.

Aside from the child abuse and sexual abuse cases, Quiboloy and his-co-accused are charged with qualified human trafficking, a non bailable offense, before the Regional Trial Court of Pasig City.

The DOJ said there is only one complainant in these said cases—then 17-year-old former member of Quiboloy’s sect.

However, Remulla assured Quiboloy’s safety even as he reminded the embattled religious leader “that no one is above the law, even if one occupies an important position in his religious organization.”

Quiboloy had earlier said that he will surrender only if there is a written guarantee from President Marcos, Remulla, Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Medardo de Lemos that “there will be no American interference and no extraordinary rendition” upon his surrender.

“Unless you give me the guarantee I’m looking for, you won’t see me. Go ahead and manhunt me,” Quiboloy said in a voice clip posted last Saturday on the YouTube channel of his church’s television network Sonshine Media.

Quiboloy’s conditions stemmed from his indictment in the US three years ago for sex trafficking along with two co-defendants identified as Teresita Tolibas Dandan and Felina Salinas.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has posted on its website Quiboloy’s picture to announce that he is wanted for “Conspiracy to Engage in Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud and Coercion, and Sex Trafficking of Children; Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, and Coercion; Conspiracy; Bulk Cash Smuggling.”

The US government has yet to seek Quiboloy’s extradition in connection with the said case. Remulla urged the beleaguered leader to face trial if he believes is innocent.

“Argue your charges before the Court where you remain the accused, tell the naked truth, that way you can redeem yourself,” Remulla dared Quiboloy.

Image credits: CNN Philippines





