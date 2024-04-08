`

Today’s front page, Monday, April 8, 2024

screenshot 2024 04 08 at 1.48.03 am

D by Design: Empowering home design enthusiasts to design-it-yourself

image3 (11)
  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • sm 728x90 summer april 1 10
  • img 2206
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

Following an evening of inspiration and creativity, D by Design proudly announces the successful launch of its brand, setting a new standard for premium living experiences.

The event, hosted on April 5, 2024, at Ace Builders within SM City Fairview, unveiled D by Design’s mini showroom, inviting attendees to embark on an exploration of designer-inspired home finishing solutions.

As a trailblazer in empowering individuals to become the architects of their own living spaces, D by Design presents a diverse array of bath and home furnishing products meticulously curated to inspire and empower shoppers at Ace Builders in SM City Fairview. From luxurious bath fixtures to sophisticated home furnishings, each product is carefully selected to translate design aspirations into reality.

“D by Design aims to make designer-inspired home finishing products accessible to every Filipino home,” remarked Audrey Go, President and Chief Creative Officer at Dexterton Corp. “We extend a warm invitation to the community to unleash their inner designer, embrace creativity, and celebrate life’s milestones with us.”

The grand launch event showcased D by Design’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, offering attendees a glimpse into a world of design possibilities. With interactive displays and personalized design consultations, guests were empowered to envision and create their dream spaces with confidence.

Discover D by Design here at Ace Builders in SM City Fairview. Whether you’re a design enthusiast, a homeowner, or an industry professional, there’s always a D by Design product for everyone, empowering you to bring your design vision to life.

  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px

For more information, please visit Ace Builders and Dexterton Facebook and Instagram pages.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)

Know more