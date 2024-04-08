D by Design: Empowering home design enthusiasts to design-it-yourself

Following an evening of inspiration and creativity, D by Design proudly announces the successful launch of its brand, setting a new standard for premium living experiences.

The event, hosted on April 5, 2024, at Ace Builders within SM City Fairview, unveiled D by Design’s mini showroom, inviting attendees to embark on an exploration of designer-inspired home finishing solutions.

As a trailblazer in empowering individuals to become the architects of their own living spaces, D by Design presents a diverse array of bath and home furnishing products meticulously curated to inspire and empower shoppers at Ace Builders in SM City Fairview. From luxurious bath fixtures to sophisticated home furnishings, each product is carefully selected to translate design aspirations into reality.

“D by Design aims to make designer-inspired home finishing products accessible to every Filipino home,” remarked Audrey Go, President and Chief Creative Officer at Dexterton Corp. “We extend a warm invitation to the community to unleash their inner designer, embrace creativity, and celebrate life’s milestones with us.”

The grand launch event showcased D by Design’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, offering attendees a glimpse into a world of design possibilities. With interactive displays and personalized design consultations, guests were empowered to envision and create their dream spaces with confidence.

Discover D by Design here at Ace Builders in SM City Fairview. Whether you’re a design enthusiast, a homeowner, or an industry professional, there’s always a D by Design product for everyone, empowering you to bring your design vision to life.

For more information, please visit Ace Builders and Dexterton Facebook and Instagram pages.