Cemex, Liwayway partner for sustainable plastic waste management

Cemex Holdings Philippines, Inc., through its Regenera waste management solutions, has partnered with Liwayway Marketing Corporation, makers of snack food and beverage brand Oishi, to support sustainable disposal of plastic waste.

The partnership is strategically designed to help address the pressing environmental issue of plastic waste in the country. Under the deal, Liwayway will be able to channel post-consumer plastic packaging waste to Cemex’s Solid Cement plant for co-processing. Co-processing converts plastic wastes into alternative fuels and raw materials for cement production, effectively turning waste into valuable resources. Further, co-processing helps divert solid waste products from landfills and waterways, providing an additional effective solid waste management solution for Liwayway and a significant source of energy to support Cemex’s operations.

“At Cemex, we are committed to solving environmental challenges and pursuing innovative solutions,” said Luis Franco, Cemex Philippines President and CEO. “Our partnership with companies like Liwayway translates this commitment into action. It demonstrates our solid efforts at ensuring we promote responsible business and elevate industry standards,” Franco stated.

This partnership is also a significant victory for the government’s initiative to reduce plastic waste. As a sustainable waste management solution recognized by the DENR, co-processing not only aids in efficient waste disposal but also offers companies an effective means to adhere to the EPR law, which mandates producers to be accountable for the entire lifecycle of their products, including post-consumer stages.

“As a manufacturing company, we understand that we have a crucial role to play in minimizing our environmental footprint as well as adopting forward-thinking practices.” Franco added. “Our partnership with Liwayway allows us to support them with the EPR law, while it also contributes to our Future in Action agenda of becoming a net zero CO2 company,” Franco explained.

This significant reduction in waste underscores Cemex and Liwayway’s commitment to environmental stewardship and showcases circular economy principles in industrial operations.