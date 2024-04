Barangay Ginebra San Miguel’s Christian Standhardinger attacks Terrafirma’s Mark Carino during their Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup duel at NinoyAquino Stadium on Sunday night.

The Dyip stunned the Gin Kings, 91-85, to get closer to a quarterfinals seat with a 4-3 won-lost card while sending their opponents to a 3-3 record.

Image credits: Rudy Esperas