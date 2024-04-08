Brooke’s making Angels look good

BROOKE VAN SICKLE is pulling off one big surprise after another from her bag of tricks.

Van Sickle hit the reset button on her career-high for the sixth time in her debut in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) as Petro Gazz essayed a cardiac five-set victory over defending champion Creamline on Saturday at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex.

The 26-year-old Filipino-American outside spiker unloaded 29 big points on 23 attacks, four blocks and two aces—along with 20 excellent receptions and 12 excellent digs—to help the Angels turn back the Cool Smashers, 15-25, 25-18, 24-26, 25-19, 15-13, in the season-opening All-Filipino Conference of the flourishing professional league organized by Sports Vision.

Van Sickle came up big for Petro Gazz especially in the decider with crucial hits to finish with six points in the final set and help her squad force a tie with Creamline at second spot on a 6-2 win-loss record.

For her exceptional all-around performance that allowed the Angels to secure just their second win over Creamline in their past 19 matches, Van Sickle was named the seventh PVL Press Corps Player of the Week this season for the period of April 2 to 6.

“I would just focus on grit, really. It’s just grit, taking one point at a time, really. How I see it is it can go anywhere, really like you win just by a couple of points so we came on top this time so I’m proud of our team,” said the former US NCAA standout.

Van Sickle’s latest outburst surpassed the 27-point performance she recorded last March 21 in a five-set loss to Chery Tiggo at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The 5-foot-9 outside spiker from University of Hawaii edged Majoy Baron of PLDT, Sisi Rondina of Choco Mucho, Jovelyn Gonzaga of Cignal, Ivy Lacsina of Nxled, and Dindin Santiago-Manabat of Akari for the weekly award deliberated upon by print and online scribes covering the league, which is also streamed live on www.pvl.ph.