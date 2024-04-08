Bong Go provides additional support for recovery and rebuilding efforts of fire and calamity victims in South Cotabato

“Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili. Ang pera ay kikitain, subalit ‘yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nakakabili ng buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Importante ay buhay tayo kaya pangalagaan natin ang buhay na ibinigay sa ating ng Panginoon,” Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, in a video message, told recovering victims of fire incidents and recent calamities caused by strong winds and heavy rains in Surallah and Norala, South Cotabato as his Malasakit Team provided them additional support on Friday, April 5.

The relief activities were held at the mayor’s office in Norala and a function hall in Surallah, where a total of 19 families received snacks, grocery packs, shirts, masks, vitamins, and balls for basketball and volleyball from Go.

Surallah Mayor Pedro Matinong Jr. and Norala Vice Mayor Jonel Daniel were present to support the relief activities.

Meanwhile, the National Housing Authority extended its Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) to the qualified beneficiaries through Go’s initiative.

“Itong programang EHAP, isa ako sa nagsulong nito noon. Ngayon, ito ay aking sinusuportahan para maipagpatuloy, para may maibili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero at iba pa ang mga nabahaan o nasunugan,” Go explained.

Go also stressed the importance of enhancing the country’s disaster resilience. One key legislative measure Go has been pushing for is Senate Bill No. 188, which proposes the establishment of the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR).

This proposed bill seeks to centralize and streamline disaster management efforts nationwide, focusing on three crucial areas: disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness and response, and recovery and building forward better.

Furthermore, Go highlighted SBN 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, he co-sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. Based on the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill Go filed earlier, the proposed legislation underscores the necessity of establishing mandatory evacuation centers in provinces and municipalities.

Furthermore, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also encouraged those with health issues to seek the services of nearby Malasakit Centers at the Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital in General Santos City and South Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Koronadal City.

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Health (DOH), the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, 161 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients’ medical expenses. DOH reported that the Malasakit Center program has aided over ten million Filipinos.

Go also mentioned that he continues to advocate for more health facilities nationwide, such as establishing Super Health Centers to bring primary care, medical consultations and early disease detection services closer to communities.

Through the collective efforts of Go, the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for the construction of around 700 Super Health Centers including 15 in South Cotabato, with three in General Santos City.

To further help the province, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the construction of roads in Banga, Lake Sebu, Norala, Tantangan, and Surallah; the acquisition of a dump truck for the local government of Norala; construction of riverbank protection in Koronadal City and Tboli; installation of street lights in Koronadal City, Norala and Tupi; and the construction of a slaughterhouse in Tboli.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” said Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.