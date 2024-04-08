BIR cracks down on illicit cigarette trade

SEVERAL warehouses in Cavite with a total tax liability of P5.4 billion were raided in a large-scale operation by personnel of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) in its bid to stop the illicit trade of cigarettes in the country.

Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. said its warehouse and factory raids in Indang and Dasmariñas, Cavite, on March 21 were one of the largest BIR raids.

“This is one of the largest raids against illicit cigarettes in the history of the BIR, having an estimate of P 5.4 Billion in total tax liability. The BIR will continue targeting these large-scale illicit cigarette traders,” Lumagui was quoted in a statement as saying.

According to the BIR, its personnel recovered master cases of cigarettes, machines used in the production of cigarettes, sacks of raw tobacco and fake internal revenue stamps during the raid.

“We advise everyone to register their cigarette operations with the BIR and to pay proper excise taxes on those products,” Lumagui said. “The BIR aims to protect legitimate businesses so if you register and pay your proper taxes, your businesses will be compliant. We want a level playing field so we protect registered businesses and raid illicit trade.”

The current excise tax on cigarettes is at P62.40 per pack of 20 cigarettes and is set to increase by 4 percent annually under the Republic Act (RA) 11346, or the Tobacco Tax Law of 2019. The BIR is targeting to collect about P325 billion in excise taxes this year.

The BIR said the illicit traders and smugglers will be facing criminal and civil cases for violating several sections of the Republic Act (RA) 8424, or the National Internal Revenue Code, from Section 130 (Filing of Return and Payment of Excise Tax on Domestic Products) to Section 279 (Confiscation and Forfeiture of the Proceeds or Instruments of Crime).

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) intercepted a total of P7.1 million smuggled cigarettes in Sultan Kudarat and Lake Sebu in January.

Last year, the BIR filed 69 criminal cases for tax evasion with the Department of Justice against illicit cigarette traders caught after a nationwide raid by BIR personnel on January 2023.