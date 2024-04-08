BI denies entry to Vietnamese nationals

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Monday that more than 150 Vietnamese nationals were barred from entering the country last month.

In a report submitted to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the agency’s immigration protection and border enforcement section (I-PROBES) said the increase in entry denials stemmed from the increase in Vietnamese nationals found to be working in illegal online gaming hubs.

Aside from the 150 Vietnamese nationals, the BI also excluded 30 Chinese and 14 Indonesian nationals.

The BI said a total of 220 foreign were denied entry for the month of March after assessing that they might become a public charge in violation of the Philippine immigration act of 1940.

Tansingco pointed out that the BI’s actions are not targeted at specific nationalities, but are rather based on meticulous scrutiny of travel patterns and activities of individuals.

“We leverage available data on past arrests and interceptions to identify individuals exhibiting similar travel behaviors,” said Tansingco.

The excluded foreign nationals, according to the BI, were placed in the BI’s blacklist to prevent them from attempting to enter the country anew.