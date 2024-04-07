Transport group leaders want motorcycle taxi cap kept at 45K

TO stop the addition of new two-wheel vehicles on the roads—and avert a worsening traffic situation in Metro Manila—leaders of top transportation organizations are joining forces for the retention of the 45,000 motorcycle (MC) taxi cap.

Representatives from leading transport groups, including Pasang Masda, National Public Transport Coalition (NPTC), National Confederation of Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines, and Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas, underscored the importance of maintaining the existing limit in preventing further congestion and upholding the safety and effectiveness of public transportation in the National Capital Region (NCR).

They warned of the harmful effect that uncontrolled growth in the MC taxi fleet could have on the already strained transport infrastructure in the metropolis.

“Every additional motorcycle taxi exacerbates our traffic woes and sidelines traditional transport sectors crucial for our city’s mobility,” NPTC National Convenor Ariel Lim said, emphasizing the urgency of keeping the cap.

Sharing a similar sentiment, Laban TNVS President Jun de Leon pointed out the broader implications on public safety and livelihoods. He said: “We must ensure that each step we take on our roads is a step towards progress, not regression.”

The alliance of transport groups, together with Vice Chair Joel Chua of the Metro Manila Development Committee in the House of Representatives, called on President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the Department of Transportation, and the Motorcycle Taxi Technical Working Group to prioritize sustainable expansion outside Metro Manila, citing the need for a balanced approach that takes into consideration traffic flow integrity of the city.

Amid growing concerns on hasty fleet increases, the coalition advocates for a thoughtful strategy that includes rigorous impact assessments and stakeholder engagements before any expansions are entertained.

Noting the importance of inclusivity and sustainability, the transport leaders, including Chua, are championing a more organized, efficient, and safe transportation system that caters to the different needs of all commuters and residents in NCR.

Image credits: Aldar Darmaev | Dreamstime.com





