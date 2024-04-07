Tapang ng Catapang

Quite a few Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) officers have been targeted; some have perished as in the case of Atty. Fredric Santos in 2020, the Bureau’s erstwhile Chief Legal Officer, likely due to some disgruntled elements in the underworld. As to who could possibly do such brazen act of killing another remains another case of unresolved mystery, just like most of the gruesome deaths in this country.

Named after Philippine revolutionary generals, Gregorio and Pio del Pilar, current BuCor Director General Gregorio Catapang is no stranger when it comes to life and death situations. Several days ago, one of his vehicles, though used by his co-worker in the Bureau, was shot at by unidentified assailants. Being a reform-minded leader, before in the Army and now in the correctional system, DG Catapang is used to seeing disgruntlement among his ranks. When asked if he was afraid of losing his life in the process of making changes in his agency, DG Catapang simply said that “risks to life” have been with him ever since childhood. He claimed to have been gifted with several “second chances” in life as he has had several near-death experiences, perhaps worthy of a Netflix documentary. His boldness and courage come with no surprise given his steadfast trust in his faith, which is openly shared for all to witness.

Leaders, especially those who “rock the boat” for the sake of making their organizations better, should follow the example of DG Catapang—fearless not reckless, courageous and audacious! Upon his assumption in office, DG Catapang instituted operational level reforms, mostly in technology and infrastructure, such as the installation of more CCTV cameras and the use of GPS technology to locate the whereabouts of correctional officers on duty. More importantly, DG Catapang is fixated on the Bureau’s mandate of reformation, defined in law, as the acts to “ensure the public (including families of inmates and their victims) that released national inmates are no longer harmful to the community by becoming reformed individuals prepared to live a normal and productive life upon reintegration to the mainstream society.”

Under RA 10575, reformation programs include (1) Moral and Spiritual, (2) Education and Training, (3) Work and Livelihood, (4) Sports and Recreation, (5) Health and Welfare Program, and (6) Behavior Modification Program. Curiously, in this enumeration, the law states Moral and Spiritual Program ahead of all others, as if to emphasize the power of Divine Providence in any reformation process. In a media forum, The Agenda at Club Filipino, DG Catapang kept his advice to inmates as simple as “Find Your God!”

Parallel to this effort within BuCor are legislative efforts in making laws to free those released from prison from the stigma of being branded as “ex-convict” that results in discrimination in employment or education. House Bill (HB) 1681, among others, seeks to provide incentives to employers who will hire former prisoners and to create the Office of Employment Opportunities for Former Prisoners under the Department of Justice (DOJ). HB 7938 or what would be called the Clean Slate Act seeks to allow those who have served their time for petty crimes to request the expungement of their criminal record, presumably to lessen the stigma of being an “ex-convict.” If it becomes a law, no one can access criminal records of those who have gone to prison for minor offenses, save for certain kinds of employers and agencies. On top of these congressional initiatives are after-care activities done by the private sector. There is a Second Chance Program in partnership with relevant government agencies that aims to fight recidivism by accompanying young offenders, aged between 17 to 23 years old, to be successfully reintegrated into society.

And of course we have Republic Act 10592, or the New Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) law—considered as the “textbook” for detainees and convicted prisoners as it is a lifeline. This law grants good conduct time allowance and other privileges available to (1) “any offender qualified for credit imprisonment pursuant to Article 29 of the RPC,” and in the alternative (2) “any convicted prisoner in any penal institution, rehabilitation, or detention center in any other local jail.” Even recidivists, habitual delinquents, escapees, and persons deprived of liberty convicted of heinous crimes may earn GCTA credits, per the Supreme Court in the case of Guinto et al., v. Department of Justice; Inmates of New Bilibid Prison, et al. v. Department of Justice (GR 249027 and GR 249155). The SC emphasized that Article 97 of the RPC, as amended by RA 10592, is clear that “any convicted prisoner is entitled to GCTA as long as the prisoner is in any penal institution, rehabilitation or detention center, or any other local jail.” And yes, even prisoners defined as a “Colonist” (Inmates of the New Bilibid Prison, Muntinlupa City v. Secretary De Lima; GR 212719) are entitled to a credit of a GCTA credit.

BuCor DG Catapang’s life seems to mirror the “second chances” favor, if not a “complete erasure” privilege conferred by the aforecited laws to any convicted prisoner in any penal institution, rehabilitation or detention center, and local jail. His advocacy on reformation seems a necessary and natural offshoot of accepting the lifeline offered by these laws and the private sector. And his valor in pursuing his duties as a public servant despite threats of and actual danger to his life is nothing short of a clear manifestation of his firm faith in his Heavenly Creator.

Interestingly, the GCTA credit, expungement of criminal records, and full acceptance in societal set-up available to a convict are comparable to the RIGHTEOUSNESS status of a believer in faith. When a believer accepts and confesses with his mouth that Jesus is his Savior (Romans 10:9-11, the Bible), he is considered righteous, his sinful records expunged by our Abba Father. For we were all sinners, “convicts” in law, but in God’s eyes, a believer’s transgressions are completely erased as He only sees Jesus and his sacrifice on the Cross. This is the consequence of salvation as cemented in 2 Corinthians 5:21: “For he hath made him (Jesus) to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.” Distinctly though, while GCTA and other legal privileges are to be earned, and predicated on the prisoner’s reformation, God’s salvation is FREE—a gift that need only be ACCEPTED by the recipient.

Following DG Catapang’s “Tapang,” no matter the peril, may we also set our foot on the same “Tapang” or bravery in embracing God’s gift of salvation, symbolized on the cross. Let’s all “Tapang” take it!

A former infantry and intelligence officer in the Army, Siegfred Mison showcased his servant leadership philosophy in organizations such as the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, Malcolm Law Offices, Infogix Inc., University of the East, Bureau of Immigration, and Philippine Airlines. He is a graduate of West Point in New York, Ateneo Law School, and University of Southern California. A corporate lawyer by profession, he is an inspirational teacher and a Spirit-filled writer with a mission.

For questions and comments, please e-mail me at sbmison@gmail.com.