Steely Dan session guitarist Dean Parks part of James Taylor concert’s all-star band

The Texas-born Parks’ guitar work is best appreciated in the talk box guitar intro in The Royal Scam’s ‘Haitian Divorce’ and the guitar intro in Aja’s ‘Josie’

Apart from prominent drummer Steve Gadd, another illustrious musician, Dean Parks, is with the touring band of superstar singer-songwriter James Taylor’s concert on April 8 at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena.

The Texas-born Parks is a guitarist whose work can be heard on the records of a staggering number of artists (in alphabetical order): America, Anita Baker, Bobby Bland, Chris Botti, Michael Buble, T Bone Burnett, Joe Cocker, Natalie Cole, Rita Coolidge, The Crusaders, Neil Diamond, Julia Fordham, Michael Jackson, Al Jarreau, Billy Joel, Kenny Loggins, Lyle Lovett, The Manhattan Transfer, Barry Manilow, Aaron Neville, Joe Sample, Paul Simon, Carly Simon, Sonny & Cher, Rod Stewart, and the list goes on …

Most of all, Parks — now 77 but still active — is immortalized in four Steely Dan albums: 1974’s Pretzel Logic, 1975’s Katy Lied, 1977’s Aja, and 2000’s Two Against Nature.

He is best appreciated in the talk box guitar intro in “Haitian Divorce” and the guitar intro in “Josie.” He played the guitar and banjo in “East St. Louis Toodle-Oo,” the guitar solo in “Rose Darling,” the acoustic guitar in “Deacon Blues,” and the guitar in “I Got the News.”

On Taylor’s website is a Q&A with his touring band members. Here’s Parks talking:

When and where was your first gig?

It was playing lead guitar in a surf instrumental band in Burleson, Texas … at a Dairy Queen.

When did you start working with James?

The first time I worked with James, or at least his band, was the MusiCares Person of The Year Tribute show in 2006. I was called in at the last minute to try to emulate his acoustic guitar parts for all the guest artists singing JT songs in his honor. And all in the wrong keys. James only sang a couple songs at that show, but in 2012, I joined the tour for a couple months playing electric guitar and pedal steel.

When was your first tour?

That was with Sonny & Cher on their “comeback” tour in 1969. Which led to their TV show and actually led to my moving from Texas to Los Angeles. My first big studio gig in LA was on that show.

What one special item do you always take on tour?

Guitar picks.

What’s your pre-show routine?

Eat, and get dressed.

Why do you enjoy touring with James?

The music first of all. And James is one of my guitar mentors. Listening to him was one of the ways I learned to play acoustic guitar. To have an inside-track view of his technique is a great thing. And the band is stellar. Plus, the vibes are good.

The rest of James Taylor’s band members are bassist Jimmy Johnson (whose list of credentials includes session work with Allan Holdsworth, Elton John, Stan Getz, Chris Botti, and Fra Lippo Lippi), keyboardist Kevin Hayes (who has recorded over 20 albums as leader or co-leader of bands whose members included Ron Carter, Joe Henderson, Doug Weiss, and Bill Stewart), and vocalists Kate Markowitz, Dorian Holley, and Andrea Zonn (who also plays fiddle).

Opening the concert, dubbed An Evening with James Taylor and His All-Star Band, are Filipino artists Noel Cabangon and Ice Seguerra. The show is mounted by Ovation Productions.

Log on to smtickets.com.

Image credits: JamesTaylor.com





