Sarno is likely qualified for Paris games with new personal best in snatch

VANESSA SARNO dominated the Group B of women’s +71 kgs division at the last and sixth Olympic qualifier’s International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup on Sunday that strengthened her hold of Paris Olympic berth.

Although she trailed four kilos short of her 249 kgs best total lift, the 20-year-old Tagbilaran, Bohol two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist kept her track of a strong Paris Olympic Games qualification in her weight category after topping Group B with 240 kgs total.

She lifted a new personal best and Philippine record 110 kgs in snatch before finishing only with 135 kgs in clean and jerk due to a hurting back, but still managed to get the job done and rule her field to keep a strong inside track at the Olympic rankings of 71 kgs.

“Something bothered her back maybe during weight reducing, but it’s not serious,” Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas national coach Patrick Lee told BusinessMirror on Sunday. “But she established a new personal best and Philippine record.”

She established her old snatch record of 108 kgs during the World Grand Prix competition in Doha, Qatar last December although she didn’t win a medal.Sarno, the 2021 Asian Champion in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, has already considered qualified for the Paris Olympics with her strong performance in Group B unless there would be five weightlifters — from Group A who would break her 249 kgs best lift as of press time.

Second to Sarno in Group was Cuban Feria Mirabal who finished 109 kgs in snatch and 129 kgs in clean and jerk for a 238 kgs total followed by Individual Neutral Athlete Siuzanna Valodzka from Belarus who got 108 kgs in snatch and 237 kgs in clean and jerk for third place in Group B.

In case her 249 kgs total best lift wasn’t surpass five times, Sarno would stay on the fifth place of the Olympic ranking list of +71 kgs women’s division that would formulize her entry by April 18 to the Paris Summer Olympic Games from July 26 to August 11.

She will be joing fellow all-Visayan weightlifting team of Erleen Ann Ando (-59 kgs women) and John Febuar Ceniza (men’s +61 kgs) both from Cebu City in Paris.They will also join boxers Eumir Felix Marcial, Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnastics Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan.