Randy Santiago headlines ‘EYECON’ club-themed concert at PICC on April 12

“Eye-conic” singer Randy Santiago returns to the concert scene with a bang for his first big solo show in years. Randy, or Mr. Private Eyes as he is fondly called, headlines “EYECON… The Club Experience”, a club-themed concert to be held at the PICC Plenary Hall on April 12, 2024, Friday, at 8 pm.

Joining Randy in this unforgettable night of singing and dancing are fellow OPM greats Pops Fernandez, Gino Padilla, Juan Miguel Salvador, Nina and Rachel Alejandro, and today’s new breed of Pinoy singers and musicians JM Yosures, Khimo, Lyka Estrella, JM dela Cerna, Marielle Montellano, Jezza Quiogue, LA Santos, the girl group Calista and the band Six Part Invention.

Tickets are available at the Ticketworld website at https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/shows/show.aspx?sh=EYECON24

The show’s repertoire consists of all fast songs to be performed live and seamlessly.

“For a singer-performer like me who’s been around in the music industry for so many years, I am lucky to have the privilege to stay true to my craft and entertain my audience with so much enthusiasm,” Randy said in a post on Instagram.

For this particular show, Randy is looking forward to performing his own upbeat hit songs and today’s most favorite tunes with his all-star guests. He said, “I am just so excited to do this amazing collaboration with some of the industry’s most talented performers.”