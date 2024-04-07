Protecting children’s education in the face of climate change

The recent report by Save the Children Philippines highlighting the severe impact of climate change on schoolchildren is a wake-up call for governments and societies worldwide. With nearly two-thirds of schoolchildren, over 26 million in total, facing the consequences of climate change, urgent action is needed to protect their right to education and ensure a sustainable future. (Read the BusinessMirror report: “Climate change disrupts education of 26 million kids,” April 5, 2024).

Climate change has proven to be a multi-faceted challenge that affects various aspects of children’s lives. The looming threat of El Niño, with its scorching heat and limited access to water, poses a significant risk to the well-being of students. Stronger typhoons, a consequence of climate change, disrupt the education system through frequent class suspensions and damage to school infrastructure. Moreover, the Covid-19 pandemic has already disrupted education, and now the changing climate further compounds the challenges faced by students.

Rohj Olivo, a 17-year-old advocate for climate action, rightly points out that governments must guarantee uninterrupted access to quality education amidst the changing climate. It is crucial for leaders to not only listen to the voices of the youth but also recognize their wisdom in addressing this crisis. The future of our planet depends on the collective efforts of both present and future generations.

The recent cancellation of classes in various regions due to record-high temperatures underscores the immediate need for action. It is commendable that the country’s youth representative engaged in discussions with international figures such as Unescap Executive Secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana and UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Development Surya Deva to advocate for children’s rights to a healthy environment. This dialogue provides a platform for collaboration and knowledge-sharing to find effective solutions.

In a sideline event on education and climate change, Rep. Ma. Cynthia King Chan emphasized the importance of investing in education as a means to secure economic development, opportunity, and a prosperous future for the nation. Education is not only a fundamental right but also a vital tool for empowering individuals to understand and address the challenges posed by climate change. By investing in education, governments can equip children and youth with the knowledge and skills needed to build a sustainable and resilient society.

It would do well for our government, like many others around the world, to prioritize investments in education that account for the realities of climate change. This includes improving school infrastructure to withstand extreme weather events, integrating climate change education into the curriculum, and promoting environmental awareness and sustainable practices among students.

Additionally, collaboration between government agencies, educational institutions, and non-governmental organizations is crucial to develop comprehensive strategies and policies that protect children’s education in the face of climate change.

As we confront the dual challenges of climate change and inequality, it is crucial to remember that the well-being and future of our children are at stake. We must act swiftly and decisively to ensure that climate change does not rob them of their right to education and a prosperous future.

There is no better time than now for governments, international organizations, and communities to come together, listen to the voices of children and youth, and take concrete steps to build a greener and more sustainable world for generations to come.