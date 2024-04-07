Philippines as a global tax leader 

Part 18

A perusal of the Asia Pacific Tax Hub (Tax Hub) of the Asian Development Bank presents troves of treasures for tax administrators, taxpayers, practitioners, and researchers. The Tax Hub is a comprehensive online platform of the ADB that serves as a knowledge hub and resource center for tax-related information and initiatives in the region (https://www.adb.org/what-we-do/asia-pacific-tax-hub). This provides such information as tax data and resources, including tax revenue statistics of ADB member countries, a repository for ADB’s publications, research papers, and knowledge products related to taxation, and information on ADB’s technical assistance and capacity-building initiatives in the area of taxation.

There are several papers and research on tax incentives and investments. These references are relevant and necessary for the Philippines’ tax stakeholders. Taxpayers are interested in knowing the state of taxation and investment incentives in their home country as well as the neighboring states to provide inputs to their plans for future expansion or trade.

A publication of the ADB in January 2024 entitled “Tax Investments and Incentives” provides an analysis of how tax incentives are employed across Asia and the Pacific, looks at their effectiveness, and considers how these can best be used to encourage investment in activities with clear social benefits. (http://dx.doi.org/10.22617/BRF240006).

This publication is also a useful tool for government fiscal and tax authorities.

This provides estimation methodologies to help tax policymakers, analysts, and administrators estimate losses from tax expenditures and incentives.

Another resource available in the Tax Hub is the publication entitled “A Comparative Analysis of Tax Administration in Asia and the Pacific: Seventh Edition.” (http://dx.doi.org/10.22617/TCS240003-2). This comprehensive reference was published in January 2024 and provides a comparative analysis of the administrative processes and tax performance of tax administrations in 41 economies to highlight reform challenges, benchmarking capabilities and outline opportunities. The Bureau of Internal Revenue is included in this publication. The various processes in tax administration are covered in this reference. There are comparative discussions on the taxpayer registration and identification process, taxpayer services, tax return filing and assessment, tax payment processes, post-filing verification activities, dispute resolution, enforced debt collection, tax crime investigation, and taxpayer segmentation, Also discussed are the financial resources for tax administration offices, human resources data, and the demographics of the tax offices’ workforce. The publication also scrutinizes the growing digitalization and transformation initiatives in the Asia-Pacific region.

To complement the topic of tax digitalization, there is this blog posting in the Tax Hub entitled “Digitizing Asia’s Tax Agencies.” (https://blogs.adb.org/blog/digitizing-asia-s-tax-agencies)

This blog dwells on the need for tax administrations to accelerate digitalization and further explore innovative technology solutions. It discusses that “over the past two decades, tax authorities have harnessed digital technology to improve their efficiency in collecting taxes and increasing transparency, as well as providing better service through streamlined processes and user-friendly interfaces.”

In the case of the Philippines, its Tax Computerization Program, which was funded by the World Bank in 1993 for $63 million, was the predecessor of the various digitalization initiatives of the BIR. The most current of such is the Digital Transformation Program contained in Revenue Memorandum Order No. 27-20, providing for the transformation roadmap for the period 2020 to 2030.

The blog expounds that each tax administration in the region differs in its digital transformation journey. Although there are common overall objectives and standardized phases and endpoints, each transition is different due to a multitude of factors, including the baseline, availability of infrastructure to support a digital transformation, tax administration, and taxpayer capacity.

It also mentions that the key essentials in the digital transformation of the tax office include planning, designing, and executing a digital transformation journey. The BIR has a long history and experience in administering large computerization and now, digital transformation programs.

BIR Commissioner Romeo “Jun” Lumagui can take the lead in showcasing the successful and best practices in its digital transformation journey for the rest of the Asia-Pacific tax administrations to emulate, and for our taxpaying community to derive the beneficial outcomes.

To be continued

Joel L. Tan-Torres was the former Commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue. Previously, he was also the Dean of the University of the Philippines Virata School of Business, the chairman of the Professional Regulatory Board of Accountancy, Tax partner of Reyes Tacandong & Co. and the SyCip Gorres and Velayo & Co. He is a Certified Public Accountant who garnered No. 1 in the CPA Board Examination of May 1979. He now has his tax and consultancy practice and can be contacted at joeltantorress@yahoo.com and his firm JL2T Consultancy.