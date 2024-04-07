Olivia Rodrigo releases new single, to spill ‘GUTS’ in PHL soon?

Just this Easter Sunday, concert promoter Live Nation Philippines hinted an Easter egg for Filo Livies—what Olivia’s Filipino fans are called—a possible solo concert of the young popstar.

In an art card Easter greeting, Live Nation laid the eggs of different designs but what stood out to fans was the dark-colored Easter egg dazzled with stars similar to Olivia’s GUTS World Tour poster.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter just last December, the 21-year-old Filipino-American singer-songwriter had this to say about her now ongoing “GUTS World Tour.”

“I’m so excited to go places that I haven’t been before. I’m really excited to go to the Philippines — I’ve never been — so that’s going to be fun.”

If this is actually happening, then this will be the first time that Filipino fans will see Olivia up close and personal. But until then, we all have to contend with her riveting brand of pop-rock music, which critics describe as “sharp and witty,” “poignantly fraught,” “agitated,” “emo-adjacent” and even “bombast-free.”

Best known for her songs “driver’s license,” “vampire,” and “bad idea right?,” Olivia recently released “Obsessed,” the 13th and first deluxe track from her rereleased sophomore studio album Guts (spilled), on March 22.

In an Instagram post, the popstar said she made the song with songwriter and producer Daniel Nigro and musician St. Vincent three years ago, in 2021.

“I’m so stoked it’s finally out in the world. It’s always been one of my favorites and it’s been so fun to play live every night on tour,” Olivia said in her IG post.

“Obsessed” is for the girlies (and guys!) who can’t sleep at night knowing that their partner at the moment has spent their lives with someone before them.

The pop-rock track captures all of Olivia’s angst. The song starts slow and low—building up all the emotions and obsessions—until she bursts all her pent-up anger in the chorus screaming and admitting “I’m so obsessed with your ex!”

The music video, meanwhile, shows Olivia in a black dress and boots and a sash that says “Miss Right Now” in a ballroom with pageant queens in white ballgowns with sashes indicating their titles as ex-girlfriends, such as “Miss Thought She Was the One”, “Miss Mom’s Favorite”, and “Miss Still His ‘Closest Friend.” Who wouldn’t be obsessed with these, right?

Rodrigo perfectly captures how it feels to be jealous, obsessing over ex’s exes, knowing every bit of information about them because of how great and better they are. The lyrics are so spot on, it sounds creepy and relatable at the same time.

“‘Cause I know her star sign, I know her blood type

I’ve seen every movie she’s been in and, oh God, she’s beautiful

And I know you love her and I know I’m butthurt

But I can’t help it, no, I can’t help it…”

“Obsessed” reminds me of Olivia’s “jealousy, jealousy” from her first studio album SOUR. But “Obsessed” is more like an older sister, as this time she grew up and got a boyfriend but is still jealous of other girls.

“I’m so obsessed with your ex

I know she’s been asleep on my side of your bed and I can feel it

I’m starin’ at her like I wanna get hurt

And I remember every detail you have evеr told me, so be carеful, baby

I’m so obsessed with your ex…”

Olivia’s fanbase consists mostly of teenagers and young adults and obsessing over their partner’s past lovers is a universal experience. Everyone has been there at some point in their lives and maybe it still lingers until this day.

“And I know you love me, and I know it’s crazy

But every time you call my name, I think you mistake me for her

You both have moved on, you don’t even talk

But I can’t help it, I got issues, I can’t help it baby…”

Image credits: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP





