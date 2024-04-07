NG subsidies to GOCCs in February up 35% to ₱12.7B

SUBSIDIES extended by the national government to government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) in February 2024 increased by one-third compared to the same month a year ago, mitigating the effects of El Niño on agricultural products.

Subsidies given to state-run corporations rose by 35.25 percent to P12.715 billion in February this year from P9.401 billion in the same month in 2023. This was the highest among the funds released in February to GOCCs, based on Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) data.

For the first two months of the year, the government has disbursed the same amount this year in GOCC subsidies since there were no subsidies released in January.

Broken down, the bulk of the subsidies for February, or P9.781 billion (76.92 percent), went to major nonfinancial government corporations, up by 30.45 percent or P2.283 billion from the previous year’s P7.498 billion.

Subsidies worth P2.822 billion or 22.19 percent went to other government corporations—also an expansion, by 60.43 percent or P1.063 billion from 2023’s P1.759 billion.

The remaining 0.89 percent or P112 million of the subsidies were disbursed to the National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (NHMFC), the only agency under the government financial institutions given budgetary support.

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) obtained the bulk of the amount, getting P7.093 billion or 55.78 percent of the total subsidies disbursed in February to address the ongoing El Niño’s effects.

Higher food prices drove the inflation rate to increase in March at 3.7 percent.

Meanwhile, rice inflation accelerated to 24.4 percent, the highest since the 24.6 percent posted in February 2009. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/06/rice-prices-surging-as-inflation-hits-3-7/).

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto said the government is monitoring the effects of El Niño on vulnerable sectors and laid out the government’s interventions to mitigate inflation. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/06/govt-tracks-el-nino-impact-on-vulnerable-sectors-as-march-inflation-hits-3-7/).

Among these is the NIA’s expansion of the distribution of solar-powered irrigation systems to major rice-producing areas to provide stable irrigation, ensure sufficient water supply, and support farmers during the drought season.

Meanwhile, the National Food Authority (NFA) was the second top recipient of government subsidies in February at P2.250 billion, which significantly increased by 253.22 percent or P1.613 billion from the P637 billion it allocated in February last year.

Among the other recipients of large amounts of subsidies in February were the Social Housing Finance Corporation with P667 million, the Philippine Heart Center (PHC) with P303 million, the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) with P284 million, and Small Business Corporation (SBC) with P250 million, among others.

Meanwhile, the smallest subsidies went to the Philippine Center for Economic Development (PCED) and the Philippine Tax Academy (PTA) amounting to P5 million each, and the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APEZFA) with P8 million.

The national government provides subsidies to state-run firms to fund operations not covered by corporate revenues or to finance specific programs or projects.

After recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, the national government’s subsidies given to state-run corporations plunged to P163.535 billion in 2023, dropping by 18.39 percent or P36.875 billion from P200.410 billion in 2022.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





