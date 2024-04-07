Nepomuceno: Drop, cover, and hold not enough against earthquakes

THE Office of Civil Defense (OCD) believes that preparedness would always be the best solution to save lives from devastating earthquakes.

OCD Administrator, Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno reiterated on Saturday the importance of strengthening engineering solutions and building code compliance in preparation for earthquakes, especially for the “Big Ones.”

“I will say it again, Engineering solutions and compliance with the building code are the best preparedness measures for earthquakes,” Usec. Nepomuceno said. “We really need to improve our efforts for these alongside other measures.”

“We need to ensure that buildings and facilities are strong enough to withstand strong earthquakes.”

Nepomuceno encouraged everyone particularly those who are living in Greater Manila’s 16 cities and one municipality — Manila, Caloocan, Las Piñas, Makati, Malabon, Mandaluyong, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Parañaque, Pasay, Pasig, Quezon City, San Juan, Taguig, Valenzuela and Pateros — to intensify their preparations by checking the buildings and their infrastructures.

He added there are thousands of structures such as buildings and houses are established in Metro Manila, and these could be affected if the “Big Ones” come.”

“Again, let us be reminded of the casualty projection for the Magnitude 7.2 earthquake generated by the West Valley Fault. At least 30,000 to 48,000 individuals might die in the Greater Metro Manila Area,” Nepomuceno added.

He also said the recommendation to strengthen the engineering solution and building compliance in preparation for potential disasters is not only for Metro Manila but also for the rest of the cities all over the archipelago from Luzon, Visayas to Mindanao.

“This is a very clear indication that there are a lot of things that we must do to advance our preparedness for earthquakes,” he said.

“Structures within no-build zones and landslide-prone areas must not be also allowed.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a Magnitude 7.4 earthquake jolted Taiwan. This was the strongest earthquake since the Magnitude 7.6 earthquake in 1999 that killed 2,400 and injured 10,000 individuals.