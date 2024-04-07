Nancy urges PRA anew: Be careful on retiree visa grants

A LAWMAKER has sounded the alarm on the continued proliferation of special retirement visas held by Chinese nationals engaged in illicit activities in the country.

Senator Nancy Binay on Sunday renewed her call to the Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA) to tighten its screening process for special resident retiree visas (SRRV), in the light of the recent arrest of four Chinese nationals, who have been using Philippine passports and SRRVs in their illegal business.

This so-called “Chinese mafia” was allegedly distributing fraudulently acquired Philippine-government identification cards and passports, questionable SRRVs, documents, among others to unwanted foreign nationals and victims of human trafficking.

In a news statement, the lawmaker said, “We’ve pointed out several times that there are Pogo [Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators] workers who happen to be SRRV holders. But what’s more alarming is that these four Chinese nationals who were recently arrested, owned retiree visas in the Philippines.”

She added, “The growing number of interceptions of Chinese nationals presenting authentic government-issued Philippine documents identifying them as Filipino traders or retirees has now become a national security concern. What is the monitoring mechanism of PRA to check if these ‘retirees’, together with those who pose as ‘investor-class immigrants’ are really legit?”

Binay pointed out that the issuance and renewal of SRRVs have long been exploited, adding that Chinese syndicates have likely connived, maintained ties, and established networks within the government bureaucracy.

Data provided by the PRA showed 77,481 foreign retirees in the Philippines, of whom mainland Chinese accounted for the largest number at 29,3356; followed by South Koreans at 14,801; Indians at 6,688; Americans at 5,254; Taiwanese at 5,128; Japanese at 4,250; Hong Kong Chinese at 1,748; British at 1,585; German at 955; Australian at 927; and other nationalities at 6,789.

She added, “Visa fraud and fake identities adversely impact national security. What’s largely alarming is the PRA policy of allowing Chinese SRRV applicants who are 35 years old, which can be categorized as ‘soldier’s age.’

There should be security measures against this and PRA should tighten the vetting process for visa applications, regardless of nationality.”

In late 2020, the PRA had actually raised the minimum age of foreign retirees to 50 year old after lawmakers, including Binay, found out that mainland Chinese retirees in the country were only 35 years old and could be working against Philippine interests, in the light of the continuing diplomatic issues between Manila and Beijing over the West Philippine Sea.

Newly appointed PRA general manager and CEO Roberto Zozobrado has said he planned to lower the minimum age for SRRV applications, but also tighten the security background checks for applicants. (See “PRA chief seeks to lower minimum age of retirement for foreign retirees,” in the BusinessMirror, February 19, 2024.)

Binay urged a whole-of-government approach was necessary to identify syndicates issuing fraudulently acquired government IDs including visas and passports, and tougher action against foreign nationals conducting illegal activities in the Philippines.

“It’s disturbing since these foreign nationals enter and exit the country using valid documents that we know were obtained through illicit ways. We expect NICA [National Intelligence Coordinating Agency] to help assess the scale of fraud perpetrated by these syndicates, and check the addresses and contact numbers provided in their ‘valid documents.”

According to the Bureau of Immigration, the four Chinese nationals allegedly behind the proliferation of fraudulently acquired Philippine government-issued IDs and documents were arrested in Puerto Princesa last March 19, after months of being monitored by government intelligence and law enforcement agencies. (See, “BI: Chinese mafia behind fake gov’t IDs, documents,” in the BusinessMirror, April 2, 2024.)

Earlier, Surigao del Norte 2nd district Rep. Robert “Ace” Barbers warned about the Chinese mafia which was able to distribute legitimate Philippine documents to foreign nationals to pose Filipino businessmen but were engaged in the importation of illegal drugs.

Separately, in March 2022, Carlo Ponti Zialcita, then officer-in-charge of the PRA official Clark-Subic satellite, was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation for issuing fake SRRVs to unsuspecting foreign nationals.