Mercado overall champ in SHDA golf at Wack Wack

RENATO MERCADO emerged as the overall champion, Clay Vasquez ruled Class A, Renato Mercado II topped Class B and Kyle Chua dominated Class C of the recent the 2024 Real Estate Developers Golf Cup of the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA) Inc. at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club.

Josef Maganduga and Herbert Betz finished second and third place, respectively, in Class A, as well as Jeff Balmores and John Ramos in Class B and Lester Jan Pearson and Ulysses Rosal in Class C of the the tournament that aimed to bring together the housing industry’s leading executives, owners and managers for a day of sport.

The other winners were Mercado (Low Net), Crispin Carreon (Low Gross), Trung Duong (Nearest the Pin), Renato Mercado IV (Most Accurate Drive), Herbert Betz (Longest Drive) and Kenny Tan (Longest Putt).

“Events like this cultivate a strong sense of camaraderie and belongingness in the industry that we all work in,” SHDA National President Atty. Joy Manaog said. “It gives everyone a chance to network and discuss issues and events, but in a fun and relaxing environment.”

The tournament gathered more than 100 industry leaders, professionals and enthusiasts with PhilGuarantee president hitting the ceremonial ball with Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Undersecretary Samuel Young, Director Emeritus of OSHDP Jefferson Bongat and World Home Depot president Willard Kenneth Po.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming success of the Real Estate Developers Cup 2024, which not only showcased the industry’s camaraderie but also highlighted our commitment to fostering collaboration and excellence within the real estate sector,” SHDA Chairman Architect Leonardo Dayao Jr. said of the event supported by UWI Homes and Raemulan Lands Incorporated.