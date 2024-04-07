‘ULTIMATE KARAOKE EXPERIENCE’ | Ice Seguerra to headline ‘Videoke Hits’ concert

Manila, Philippines – Unleash your inner superstar, step into the spotlight, and grab the songbook and the mic because Ice Seguerra is set to bring a one-of-a-kind videoke concert experience in his first concert this 2024, ‘Videoke Hits,’ which will be held at the Music Museum on May 10 and 11.

A celebration of the songs we love, together with an OPM icon, ‘Videoke Hits’ aims to be a haven for Filipino videoke lovers who are in for a memorable jamming session.

“My favorite pastime is singing talaga. We even have our own portable videoke machine that I bring everywhere with me. Whenever I want to destress, all I need is to look for a mic, go to youtube for lyrics, solb na! “ Ice Seguerra muses.

Ice is set to ignite the stage with a karaoke vibe unlike any other, allowing fans to experience their favorite hits with a twist only Ice can deliver. From timeless ballads to contemporary chart-toppers, the setlist will feature a diverse range of songs handpicked by who else—his fans!

“One trivia about me pag nagbibidyoke ako, I don’t want to sing my own songs kasi feeling ko, trabaho. So sa videoke ko nilalabas yung mga paborito kong kanta na hindi ko makanta sa shows- from birit songs to broadway to just about anything. That’s why I’m so excited about VIDEOKE HITS becauseI get to sing and perform my favorite videoke songs and share it with my fans, of course with the Ice twist.” he continues.

“As a producer and creative director of this latest concert, VIDEOKE HITS, our challenge is to create a real videoke experience inside the Music Museum where the audience would feel na ka-videoke nila sa Ice. This will be different from Ice’s shows because this concert is more interactive. The guests get to request their songs in real time! They get to sing along with Ice, and we have jammers who will perform onstage with him. Without spoiling the fun, I also want to share na sasayaw si Ice. So yes, dun pa lang, ibang Ice Seguerra ang maeexperience dito.” Liza Dino-Segeuerra, CEO of Fire and Ice LIVE!, shares to the press.

Join the party and be part of this communal experience! What should you look forward to at the concert?

With Ice, Please! – Belt out popular videoke classics as Ice leads the charge in what’s set to be the most engaging concert you’ve been to!

Jam with Ice – Prepare for a night of collaboration and surprises as Ice invites special guests to the stage, ensuring that the hits keep coming and the energy never fades.

Watch Ice ‘Ice-fy’ Your Favorites – Anticipate a twist on karaoke classics with Ice’s unique renditions. It’s a fresh take on the songs you know by heart, ‘Ice-fied’ to perfection.

Produced by Fire and Ice LIVE and presented by KATINKO, ‘Videoke Hits’ with Ice Seguerra is more than just a concert. It’s a celebration of our videoke culture and a chance to participate in the Philippines’ National Sport: Videoke Singing.

Tickets are available at Ticketworld with the following categories and prices:

VVIP: ₱7210

VIP: ₱5150

Orchestra Side A: ₱3605

Orchestra Side B: ₱2060

Balcony: ₱1545

Add-Ons: Soundcheck Experience ₱2000, Meet & Greet Ice ₱1500

Get your tickets at the Ticket World website.

Use the official concert hashtags #VideokeHitsNiIce and #IceSeguerra, and follow us on our social media platforms for all the latest updates.

Instagram & TikTok: @iceseguerra @FireandicePH

Facebook: Ice Seguerra FireandicePH

Twitter: @iceseguerra @FireandicePH

Save the dates, buy tickets, warm up your vocal cords, and prepare for the karaoke event of the year!

Image credits: Fire & Ice Live!





