How would you like your restaurant?

Former chef Jespher Millano may have hung his apron, but he continues to create sensorial experiences in the F&B scene as a restaurant and bar consultant

One of the food offerings at Virtue & Vice, which año helped develop. Jespher Millano, founder and director of restaurant & bar consultancy firm año.

Having spent most of his young life in the food & beverage (F&B) industry, Jespher Millano knows this to be true in putting up a restaurant: It’s easy to get started when you have the money. However, he also understands that having the capital is hardly a single-ingredient recipe for success.

“The establishment needs to have a soul,” Millano said in a recent sit-down at a restaurant in Bonifacio Global City. “It has to have proper positioning, concept, branding, marketing, and a solid story to tell.”

At 29 years old, Millano has already crossed the broad F&B spectrum as a chef-turned-consultant. He holds a Master of Science degree in Restaurant Management and Concepts Creation from Institut Paul Bocuse in Lyon, France and has worked in the kitchen brigade of a fine-dining Michelin-star restaurant in Paris and a 5-star luxury hotel in the US.

Millano now manages his own restaurant and bar concepts company, año, which celebrates its first anniversary this week. The group helps a full range of clients from fine-dining restaurants to quick-service establishments bring their concepts to life through end-to-end services. This includes curating a strategic report, to working on branding, all the way to the font selection in the menu.

“Our goal is to help clients make a remarkable impression in the F&B industry by attending to every detail and aligning each aspect of the concept with their vision and goals,” Millano said.

Serendipity’s specialty

While Millano’s impressive ascent in the F&B business seems like a realized lifelong dream, he maintains that everything only happened by chance.

His entry into the culinary scene, for instance, was enrolling at Enderun Colleges after learning that the prestigious institution, known for its hospitality programs, offered internship in Paris. The French capital was Millano’s top bucket-list destination ever since high school, “just because it’s Paris.” Prior to signing up for the program, he’s mostly been to the kitchen as a boy to watch his mom cook. But those moments fostered in him a tremendous passion for food, along with a keen attention to detail.

“I’ve always liked ingredients in their raw form, making it into something while keeping its flavors and complimenting it with others,” Millano said.

Under his undergraduate program, Millano was able to work in the kitchen of top-class establishments abroad, including a Michelin-star restaurant in the Eiffel Tower. As an intern, he was “fed to the wolves.” The French ran a military approach in the kitchen but the eager learner did not fold. He rose to the challenge and grasped the ins and outs of the trade.

The experience also allowed Millano’s innate culinary talents to shine through. He earned praises from his superiors as he worked his way up from prep work, tasked to prepare ingredients, to the line, where orders were readied for final touches. At 19, he was offered a job offer in the restaurant.

Millano decided to pursue post-graduate studies in culinary arts. Citing another serendipitous turn of events, he enrolled in a program thinking that it would prepare him for a life in the kitchen. Instead, the master’s degree focused on restaurant management and concepts creation, which laid out the groundwork for his current path with his own company.

Millano looks back with no regrets and only fondness of how things turned out. He truly enjoys restaurant work outside the kitchen that was geared towards branding and management.

“It was another layer of creativity that excited me and I wanted to pursue,” he said. “I got genuinely interested in analyzing the behavior of diners, from their preference for food to the colors on the restaurant walls that work for them. How a leather-bound menu creates a perception of premium selections, or how red sauce is more appealing. It’s all about creating that sensorial experience.”

año, in reference to the Tagalog of “form”

Millano supplemented his master’s degree in Lyon with certificates of leadership, hospitality and education from École Hôtelière de Lausanne in Switzerland and Alain Ducasse Education in France.

In 2018, he came home and served as a sous chef and program manager in a Makati hotel, teaching freshmen and sophomore college students. When the pandemic hit, Millano thought of utilizing his degree and worked remotely for a Kuala Lumpur-based F&B consultancy group. He helped create bespoke concepts for clients across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Greater China, including global hotel chains like Intercontinental Hotels & Restaurants, Raddison Blu, and more.

Millano realized he deals with every client with a smile. “It’s the hotelier in me,” he said, as the discipline instilled in him to always be accommodating and ready to go the extra mile. He added that seeing a happy client as a consultant gives him the same dopamine effect to seeing a happy diner when he was a chef.

Last year, Millano decided to establish his own F&B consultancy firm,año (ano-concepts.com). While his few competitors bank on a marketing background, Millano believes that his hotelier training and culinary experience sets año apart from the rest.

Aside from embodying the spirit of hospitality, the company designs experience-driven concepts that flesh out the client’s vision. año offers comprehensive strategic report services that cover benchmarking, market research, trends and competitive landscape analysis, and more. They also do branding that includes identity and guideline development, as well as concept creation from menu direction to music curation and staff uniform design, among others.

año’s clients include an award-winning eclectic-modern Japanese restaurant in Dubai; a premier café in Bacolor, Pampanga; and a speakeasy bar in Poblacion, Makati, among others. Millano is ready to take on more clients across different F&B segments, from fine-dining concepts to upper-casual restaurants.

As the company turns a year old, Millano’s focus lies on expanding año. They are working on introducing an interior design arm soon, along with a culinary & mixology department for R&D and a bigger branding department.

Millano likewise hopes to have another international client as part of his ultimate goal of becoming the go-to, one-stop-shop F&B consultancy firm for hotels, restaurants, and independent groups. After that, he would love to go back to his roots as a chef and helm the kitchen of his own bar and restaurant.

For now, he takes pride in how much the Philippine F&B industry has grown. However, Millano believes there are still ways to go.

“The maturity of the Philippine F&B market has evolved tremendously, but we still need to keep up with our neighboring countries that have lots of excellent concept establishments. We’re getting there, but we need to have more,” he said. “To do that, our establishments need to have proper concepts, a good story to tell, and more importantly, a soul.”