Greyhoundz still at the top of their game; vinyl launch set for April 13

It isn’t every day that there’s a lot of hype regarding a re-issued album.

We saw that with the rerelease of Eraserheads’ Ultraelectromagneticpop on vinyl in November of 2019 when fans trooped to Eastwood to claim their record.

There was a limited number of records released and the race to secure a copy sparked a frenzy. And to this day, many fans are still looking to secure a copy despite the run of more than 3,000 records that sold out almost immediately.

This coming April 13, metal band Greyhoundz will celebrate the rerelease of their titanic debut album, 7 Corners of Your Game, on vinyl with a massive show at the Eastside Events Place in Marikina.

7 Corners of Your Game was released in 1999 on compact disc alongside Slapshock’s 4th Degree Burn and Cheese’s self-titled debut. The three bands ushered in the “kupaw” era of Filipino metal music as they incorporated rap and hip-hop into their music.

The album sold well while the band remains a top draw to this day. The physical release versions though have been hard to find since the early 2000s.

The germ of the idea of releasing this classic album was sown in 2017 when the band’s manager Jeff Keenan met with underground label Eikon Records back in 2018. At that time, Keenan was pushing metalcore outfit Valley of Chrome’s fourth album Victorious for some media mileage and a vinyl release that saw fruition in late 2023.

Now, it’s Greyhoundz’ turn.

Eikon Records redesigned the album with its infamous “clown” cover retouched while the interiors received a massive facelift. The music was remastered for vinyl by original producer Noel de Brackinghe.

The album comes in a two-long playing colored record set in a gatefold format with a four-page insert of photos, fan anecdotes, and credits.

Its 370 copy run has sold out with a clamor for more. Whether there will be a repress will be tackled later on by both the band and its management along with Eikon Records.

Said the band’s vocalist Reg Rubio during Valley of Chrome’s final show (for what could be a very long time as two members migrated to the United States), “Well, it’s nice to know that we sold out the entire first run. Small run or not, it’s still a good feeling.”

According to Keenan, the band is thinking of performing 7 Corners of Your Game in its entirety; something they have not done since the early years.

The opening acts for Greyhoundz will include Arcadia, Vie, and Badwave.

Tickets will be sold at the gate of the Eastside Events Place and are priced at P400. However, those who purchased the record can avail of the 50% discount.

Image credits: Niña Sandejas





