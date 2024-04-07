GIR posts 3-year high at $104B in end-March

THE country’s dollar reserves posted a three-year high in the period ending in March 2024 on the back of higher foreign exchange and investments, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Data showed the country’s Gross International Reserves (GIR) increased to $104 billion in end-March 2024, the highest since the $108.79 billion posted in end-December 2021.

In the end-February period this year, the GIR was at $102 billion while the reserves amounted to $101.55 billion in the end-March period of 2023.

“The month-on-month increase in the GIR level reflected mainly the National Government’s [NG] net foreign currency deposits with the BSP, upward valuation adjustments in the value of the BSP’s gold holdings due to the increase in the price of gold in the international market, and net income from the BSP’s investments abroad,” BSP said.

Based on the data, foreign investments amounted to $87.91 billion at the end of March 2024. This was also the highest in three years or since the $91.62 billion posted at the end of December 2021.

The data also showed the country’s foreign exchange holdings amounted to $1.07 billion at the end of March 2024. This increased from the $677.8 million at the end of February 2024.

The value of BSP’s gold holdings reached $10.53 billion at the end of March 2024. This was the highest since the $10.56 billion posted at the end of December 2023.

“[The] biggest month-on-month increases in GIR components: Foreign investments $1.462 billion or 1.7 percent; foreign exchange holdings $394 million or 58 percent; gold holdings $194 million or 2.9 percent, amid the 9 percent month-on-month increase in global world gold prices, which posted new record highs recently,” Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) Chief Economist Michael Ricafort said.

“The national government’s planned global/ROP bonds as early as the second quarter 2024 would also be added to the country’s balance of payments [BOP] and GIR data,” he added.

BSP said the latest GIR level represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.7 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

The BSP said the net international reserves, which refers to the difference between the BSP’s reserve assets or GIR and reserve liabilities, increased by $1.8 billion to $103.8 billion as of end-March 2024 from the end-February 2024 level of $102.0 billion.

These reserve liabilities consist of short-term foreign debt and credit and loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

