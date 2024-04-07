EO adopts cyber security plan of DICT as threats rise

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has issued Executive Order No. 58, which adopts the National Cybersecurity Plan (NCSP) 2023-2028 developed by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

This move is part of the government’s overarching strategy to fortify the security and resilience of the nation’s cyberspace.

In the two-page EO 58, President Marcos emphasized that bolstering the security and resilience of the Philippine cyberspace is a pivotal component in ensuring safety and security across cyber and physical domains as outlined in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028.

“The NCSP 2023-2028 is hereby adopted as the whole-of-nation roadmap for the integrated development and strategic direction of the country’s cybersecurity,” stated EO 58, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin on April 4.

Pursuant to Section 15 of Republic Act 10844, also known as the DICT Act of 2015, the DICT has crafted the NCSP 2023-2028 to delineate the nation’s policy trajectory and furnish operational guidelines aimed at establishing a trusted, secure, and resilient cyberspace for all Filipinos.

Under EO 58, all concerned national government agencies, instrumentalities, and local government units (LGUs) are directed to support and cooperate towards the successful implementation of the NCSP 2023-2028 while the DICT is ordered to adopt a system for the effective implementation, monitoring, and review of the plan.

It added that the DICT, in cooperation with the private sector, shall provide technical assistance to other government agencies and offices relative to the implementation of the NCSP 2023-2028, as may be necessary.

The DICT is also directed to submit to the President a bi-annual report on the status and progress of the implementation of the NCSP 2023-2028 through the Office of the Executive Secretary and the National Cybersecurity Inter-Agency Committee (NCIAC).

EO 58 will take effect immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette, or a newspaper of general circulation.

