El Niño, a threat to fisheries, marine biodiversity

Recognizing the impact of extreme weather events on the country’s food production capacities, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered Cabinet officials to assist farmers hit by the environmental phenomena, El Niño and La Niña.

The two are extreme opposites. While La Niña triggers above-normal rainfall, El Niño causes severe drought and heat waves.

Currently, the El Niño dry spell or the long period of drought is gripping the Philippines. While the effect of this phenomenon is more pronounced and measured in terms of its impact on crop production, its impact on fisheries is often overlooked.

WHAT used to be a fishpond in Tanza, Cavite, is all cracked and dry land as a result of El Niño extreme dry spell.

Impact on fisheries

Experts said the impact of El Niño on fisheries is primarily due to changes in ocean temperature, current and the availability of nutrients.

It has a significant impact on fisheries, affecting the livelihoods of millions of people worldwide.

Its effect is strongly felt in the Philippines. primarily through changes in sea surface temperature, salinity, nutrient availability and precipitation rate.

The change in ocean-atmospheric interactions impacts marine life, including the species that comprise the country’s fisheries resources.

Many communities in the Philippines depend on fisheries for livelihood. Its impacts depend on the intensity and duration of El Niño.

Socioeconomic implications

The socioeconomic implications of El Niño on communities dependent on fisheries in the Philippines are significant and multifaceted.

For instance, the El Niño event of 1990-1992 caused damage estimated at P4.1 billion.

The decline in fish populations and subsequent decrease in income can lead to economic instability in affected communities. As food production decreases significantly, food security can also be compromised, with fish being a primary source of protein for many Filipinos.

The fisheries sector, which is a significant contributor to the national economy, can face severe challenges.

Impact on aquaculture, inland fisheries

El Niño can have significant impacts on both aquaculture and inland fisheries production, as well.

It can impact aquaculture output, particularly for marine plants, mollusks, and crustaceans.

The changes in sea surface temperature and salinity can disrupt the growth and reproduction of mussels and oysters, leading to decreased production.

Changes in water quality, such as decreased dissolved oxygen levels, can further affect aquaculture operations.

For inland fisheries, El Niño can trigger shifts toward more drought-resistant species. Those who are caught flat-footed by the change in extreme temperatures suffer the consequence of losing their hard-earned money invested in fishpond operations.

Scientists also said changes in precipitation patterns and water availability can alter the habitat conditions of fish in lakes, rivers and reservoirs.

This can lead to changes in fish populations, with some species becoming more dominant while others decline.

Drying fishponds

To date, fishpond operators arestarting to feel the brunt of El Niño. Fishpond operators in Cavite province, for instance, are experiencing huge investment losses owing to drying fishponds.

Fernando Hicap, national chairman of fishers’ group Pamalakaya, said El Niño is severely impacting on aquaculture as well as inland fisheries, citing the case in Cavite.

Fishponds in Cavite that are adjacent to Manila Bay have dried up and turned into parched earth, Hicap told the BusinessMirror via Messenger on April 2.

“The fishpond used to provide alternative sources of food and livelihood for many fisherfolk and residents of Tanza, Cavite,” said Hicap, a former Anakpawis Partylist Representative and a fisherman in Cavite.

According to Hicap, the fishpond has been unproductive since January due to the rapid loss of water volume.

Pamalakaya has been calling on the national government to comprehensively address the impacts of El Niño in the rural sector.

“The rural sector is suffering from drought for many months now. And yet we haven’t seen any substantial action from the government, given the extent of damage of El Niño to the agriculture sector. Fishers and farmers must collectively assert concrete support in the form of production subsidies, economic aid and relief, and long-term rehabilitation measures,” Hicap said.

Varying impacts

Jimely Flores, a fisheries and marine scientist, said the effect of El Niño on fisheries varies on the location. But generally, she said the long season of drought has a net negative impact on fisheries, as well as other marine species.

“Coastal habitats and organisms may suffer from extreme heat beyond their normal range which may result in, worst, their death,” she said.

In moderate cases, Flores said the effect is the shifts in habitat-seeking areas, where the condition is ambient to them, or shifts in reproductive processes.

“Corals are known to bleach during intense high temperatures. Beaching or fish kills may happen because of pools of deoxygenated water,” said Flores, a conservation advocate.

She added that “water current may shift resulting in some areas to temporary upwell, bringing nutrient-rich and cooler waters from the deep, or it may cause pools of deoxygenated water.”

According to Flores, fisheries production in general decreases particularly for the highly valued migratory large pelagic fishes, or the fishes in the open, free waters away from the shore.

“The small pelagics may go deeper to seek cooler waters. Though in areas where upwelling happens, temporary increase of observed aggregation may occur,” she said, citing the positive effect in some cases.

She explained that Zamboanga sardines gained from El Niño in the past due to stronger winds from the lands causing temporary upwelling in known sardine areas. This resulted in bigger aggregation, thus, “higher catch and increased production.”

However, this does not mean an increase in the size of stocks.

“It might intensify fishing. It is a two-edged sword and [it is sad] that many never looked at the other side of the blade,” she said.

Flores said while corals bleach or turn white leading to their destruction, El Niño also affects mangroves and seagrasses that become prone to diseases.

“Heat also increases degradation of macro plastics, turning them into nano and micro, and more pollutants leach into the water,” she added.

In lakes, rivers and aquaculture, El Niño favors invasive species that were introduced from hotter areas like catfish and tilapia, she said.

Varying temperature thresholds

Executive Director Theresa Mundita S. Lim, of Asean Centre of Biodiversity, said different marine organisms have varying temperature threshold.

“Warming seas, such as what happens during the El Niño phenomenon, will result in the loss of several species, once their marine habitat reaches their respective heat thresholds,” Lim, a biodiversity expert told the BusinessMirror via Messenger on April 4.

She said certain types of fish like the skipjack and bigeye tuna, for example, have preferences for specific water temperatures. Thus, abrupt temperature changes can lead to increased fish mortalities, and reduce fish catch.

“Other occurrences during El Niño, such as coral bleaching, dangerous algal blooms, reduced nutrients, and changes in water salinity, can also affect fisheries diversity,” Lim said.

Resilience of healthy biodiversity

Although this climactic pattern may have devastating effects on marine fisheries, a healthy marine biodiversity can help our fisheries recover from and be more resilient to El Niño effects, Lim, a licensed veterinarian added.

“Other threats, such as marine pollution and unsustainable fishing,also need to be addressed, as these will be aggravating the impacts of the El Niño phenomenon every time it happens,” she said.

But fish is not the only marine life affected by El Niño., citing the case of marine turtles.

“The sex ratio of certain charismatic marine species, in particular, marine turtles, will be affected by warmer beach temperatures,” she said.

Marine turtles layeggs in the sand, so if the temperature of the sand no longer goes lower than around 28 degrees Celsius, most of the hatchlings will be females and there will be no more male turtles in the future, Lim explained.

In addition, Lim, a former DENR Biodiversity Management Bureau director who started her career as a protector of marine turtles, pointed out that sea level rise can also inundate beach areas that later there may be no sandy areas left for female marine turtles to lay eggs on, thereby threatening the existence of these amazing long-distance, pre-historic creatures of the sea.

“Climate change is already upon us and undoubtedly, there are mitigating measures that must be undertaken, especially by developed countries to help reduce the frequency and duration of ENSO [El Niño-Southern Oscillation] events. But for an archipelagic, developing but a marine biodiversity-rich country like the Philippines, our solutions may very well lie on how the country, together with our neighbors in the Asean, protect nature and the variety of biological resources we are endowed with,” Lim said.

Image credits: DANNY OCAMPO, PAMALAKAYA





