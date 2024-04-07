Despite lower growth goal, House upbeat on economy

THE leadership of the House of Representatives is confident of the country’s ability to maintain its high economic growth trajectory, as economic policies and measures implemented by both the Executive and Congress are ensuring that “we stay on the correct path.”

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez made the statement following the decision of the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) to revise the growth targets for this year from 6.5 to 7.5 percent to 6 to 7 percent.

“I am confident that we can hit at least the lowest end of the target range because the economic policies and measures the President and Congress have taken and pursued are keeping us on the right track,” Romualdez said.

He suggested enacting charter revisions, saying, “We can even leapfrog if the proposed economic charter reforms are already in place,” he said.

He emphasized that even achieving a 6-percent growth rate this year would position the Philippines as one of the fastest-growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region, following its distinction as the fastest-growing economy in Asean in 2023, when it expanded by 5.6 percent.

The country was followed by Vietnam, which grew by 5.1 percent; Indonesia, 5 percent; Malaysia, 4 percent; Thailand, 2.5 percent; and Singapore, 1.2 percent.

“Coming from 5.6 percent, it should not be difficult for us to hit at least 6 percent this year. Our economy has been steadily expanding since President Marcos assumed office,” Romualdez said.

He underscored the potential impact of the extended dry season on agriculture and food production, urging concerned agencies such as the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Agrarian Reform, the National Irrigation Administration, and local government units to provide timely assistance to the farming sector.

“We should have all hands on deck. Irrigation and farm inputs are critical requirements; our farmers, especially those producing our staple rice, have to be supported with,” he said.

On the traffic situation in Metro Manila and other urban areas, Speaker Romualdez echoed President Marcos’ concerns, emphasizing that congestion poses a significant challenge to economic growth.

He advocated for infrastructure expansion, suggesting the construction of skyways along major roads with private financial support to alleviate traffic congestion.

“Traffic is a big challenge to our economic growth. It is eating up a lot of precious man-hours, fuel, and money, which could be put to productive use. We have to expand our infrastructure. Maybe, we should build skyways along Edsa and other major roads with private financial support and participation,” he said.