DENR wants power to demolish illegal structures in protected areas as Chocolate Hills fiasco opens a can of worms

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is seeking an amendment to the expanded protected areas law to give it the power to demolish illegal structures in these ecologically critical locations.

This developed as senators laid the blame at the foot of DENR officials for what they perceived as the latter’s inability to enforce Republic Act 11038, or the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System (ENipas) Act of 2018, even issuing environmental climate certificates (ECC) that have allowed commercial structures to be built in these protected areas.

Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change, stressed at a hearing of her committee on Wednesday, “Even if these areas are [individually] titled, there are limitations on what the owners can do. It’s okay if it’s for agriculture purposes, but for other uses, like resorts, this shouldn’t be allowed.” DENR officials cited that in many protected areas, there are already private property owners because large portions had been declared alienable and disposable (A&D) lands, even before the ENipas Act had been promulgated.

AERIAL view of the Chocolate Hills in Bohol.

At the hearing, jointly held with the Senate Committee on Local Government to discuss commercial structures in Chocolate Hills as well as other protected areas, Sen. Raffy Tulfo pointed out there were 57 of such structures at the Mount Apo Natural Park, which had been approved by the Protected Areas Management Bureau (PAMB), but had no ECCs from the DENR. “It should be, that if they don’t have an ECC, you [DENR] should immediately demolish [the structures],” he asserted. Mount Apo, a dormant volcano, is a popular tourist destination located along the borders of Davao City and Davao del Sur.

However, Environment Undersecretary for Legal and Administration Ernesto Adobo said the agency’s hands are tied in this regard. “Under the law, we have to go through the courts before demolition…. We have a position paper [to amend the law] to have the power to demolish.”

He cited the case of Boracay Island, where DENR had been able to demolish portions of resorts that violated the easement on the main white beach, because the Malay Municipality had its own ordinance that prescribed the 25+5-meter easement rule. “But in the forestlands, we have not been able to do that [demolish the structures], and many cases are pending [in court].” The DENR chaired the Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force tasked to rehabilitate the island in 2018.

Meanwhile, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda revealed at the same hearing that it was DENR Assistant Secretary for Field Operations (Luzon and Visayas) Gilbert Gonzales who approved the construction of the controversial Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort in Chocolate Hills. Gonzales was DENR regional executive director and chairman of PAMB, which had discussed the resort project, but he said he was away on an official trip when that meeting was held.

Senators also learned that 95.5 percent of Chocolate Hills, the Philippines’s first Unesco Global Geo­park, are A&D lands, of which 5,652 properties are privately titled covering 7,860 hectares. Aside from Captain’s Peak, there are two other resorts within the popular destination—all of them have no ECCs either. Captain’s Peak was eventually closed last month after the municipality of Sagbayan, where the resort is located, cancelled the latter’s business permit after it learned DENR had issued a temporary closure order last September precisely because it had no ECC. An official of the municipality said they were never given a copy of the DENR order, thus they proceeded in giving the resort a business permit in January 2024. (See, “Controversial resort within Chocolate Hills now closed,” in the BusinessMirror, March 15, 2024.)

Legarda, an environmentalist, insisted that DENR wrongly interpreted the ENipas law, which she coauthored as a bill, because its “aim has always been to protect and conserve our environment.” As such, she pointed out, that even if there are privately titled lands in protected areas, “any development on those properties will still have to conform to the law’s objective, i.e., ecological conservation.”

Sen. Nancy Binay, chairperson of the Committee on Tourism, had filed Resolution No. 967 urging relevant Senate committees to investigate the presence of commercial structures within Chocolate Hills and other protected areas after a vlogger’s video of Captain’s Peak went viral. In her opening statement at Wednesday’s hearing, she said in a mix of Filipino and English that aside from seeking the DENR and its other agencies’ side on the Chocolate Hills issue, “it would be good to find out what the local government units are doing to care for our protected areas, and if their comprehensive land use plans are aligned, harmonized, and complementing with ‘no-build zones,’ ‘protection zones,’ and ‘buildable areas’ to the unique physical and geographical character of Bohol and in line with the protection of the province’s geological heritage.”

She stressed that the Senate hearing didn’t intend to have officials point fingers at each other, “but we want to know where the policy gaps are, the gray areas in laws and ordinances, the failure in coordination and implementation, and why mandates were not faithfully carried out.”

DENR’s Gonzales tried to defend his endorsement of Captain’s Peak, which was approved for construction in February 2018, saying that the project went through a stringent process and despite his absence when the project was discussed by PAMB, “the barangay captains imposed strict conditions such as no building on top of the hills. They actually debated what is acceptable to the PAMB. They also insisted that the proponent secure an ECC. But because the proponent didn’t seek an ECC, we were not given the chance to scrutinize the project.”

To this, Binay urged DENR to “tighten the policy” on how the PAMB hearings should be convened. Under the law, PAMB meetings and hearings can be convened as long as there is a quorum, even if the chairman is absent.

At the beginning of the hearing Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said, “There are 100-147 members of PAMB, and the while the chair is the regional executive director, he doesn’t vote. So in the case of Chocolate Hills, the barangay officials voted for the resolution [allowing Captain’s Peak’s construction].” She added that DENR also wants to amend the ENipas law to change the composition of PAMB, and said she has discussed with the Secretaries of Interior and Local Government (DILG), as well as of Tourism regarding this proposal.

Following the controversy over Captain’s Peak, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco issued a statement that the Department of Tourism (DOT) was seeking a seat in PAMB to be able to recommend initiatives to further preserve protected areas in tourism destinations like Bohol. “Since PAMB is a creation of law and DOT is not a part of PAMB, we are lobbying for legislation to amend its composition to include the DOT, so it may give its insights and guidance on sustainable tourism development for protected areas,” she said.

Captain’s Peak is not an accredited tourism enterprise, nor was it seeking accreditation, which is among the requirements before municipal governments can issue a business permit to primary tourism establishments (PTEs). The DILG had already stressed this requirement in a memorandum circular in 2019, on the heels of the closure and rehabilitation of Boracay Island, and again reiterated in an advisory on August 26, 2022. The advisory said LGUs have to ensure that all PTEs have complied with and have obtained DOT accreditation before operations.

For his part, Bohol Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado, who was also present at Wednesday’s Senate committee hearing, said his administration “takes its role seriously” in preserving sites such as Chocolate Hills, so the next generations can enjoy these as well. He noted that the tourism boom in his province has benefited its residents, has become insurgent-free, and is no longer among the poorest provinces in the country.

“Naturally, we don’t want uncontrolled, unregulated development…,” he said, so he requested DENR-7’s Regional Executive Director to convene the Chocolate Hills Natural Monument Protected Area Management Board in March to revoke PAMB resolutions that allowed the construction of Captain’s Peak resort.

Data from the Bohol Provincial Tourism Office said the island province welcomed some 1 million tourists in 2023, of whom 67 percent were domestic travelers, while the rest were foreign tourists. At the recent ITB Berlin, the world’s largest travel trade fair, Filipino tour operators and resort managers noted an increasing interest by international tourists in Bohol. (See, “Foreign buyers at ITB Berlin remain interested in the PHL,” in the BusinessMirror, March 19, 2024.)

More committee hearings are expected to follow to discuss other protected areas such as the Masungi Georeserve, where a foundation was allowed by the late Environment Secretary Gina Lopez to oversee its conservation. However, the Department of Justice now says the agreement between DENR and the foundation was a “void contract from the beginning.” Loyzaga said the DENR was inclined to follow DOJ’s opinion on the matter.

Image credits: MICHAEL EDWARDS | DREAMSTIME.COM, MR.SIWABUD VEERAPAISARN | DREAMSTIME.COM





