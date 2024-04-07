Delayed legalization of motorcycle taxis has adverse impact on MSMEs and economy

A simple task of analyzing the impact of motorcycle taxis in Metro Manila has now taken nearly five years to complete. Sad to say, this is a result of analysis paralysis.

The Technical Working Group of the LTFRB that is currently conducting a pilot study as a prerequisite for formulating legislation to legalize this particular mode of transportation has yet to come up with its recommendation. And now, there are plans to conduct additional research.

As a result of this, the enactment of the law permitting motorcycle taxis to operate within the country’s business environment will be delayed. Consequently, the anticipated legalization, which would greatly benefit the growth and vitality of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), will be postponed, affecting their potential for increased success and prosperity.

It must be noted that delivery apps that allowed transactions to take place between a consumer and a business unit have led to an increase in commerce, and it is these apps that allowed the country to partially offset the effects of Covid-19 on businesses like hotels and restaurants.

With the delivery apps, consumers can opt to stay at home having their favorite food brought to their place still piping hot and even order a car to pick them up from their place and go to a business meeting.

In a way, the delivery apps have fostered the growth of dynamic MSMEs, thereby contributing to economic expansion. The impact of these apps extends beyond creating business opportunities; they have also generated additional employment opportunities.

We understand that Grab is said to have created more than 100,000 driver and operator jobs and digitalized more than 15,000 small and medium enterprises between 2019 and 2021, and this is credited for easing the national unemployment rate by 1.1 percent to 1.6 percent in that time frame.

Researchers from the University of Asia and the Pacific estimate that the app of the same Singapore-based TNC contributed P37 billion to P165.6 billion to the country’s GDP, a key economic matrix in the same period.

The economists also revealed that this app-based transport company, unlike other modes of transportation, has a 3.42 multiplier effect, which means that every P100 pesos spent on the app results in an additional P342 in output, the so-called multiplier effect.

Therefore, the simple fact that motorcycle taxis offer an additional avenue for MSMEs to promote their businesses should serve as sufficient grounds for the LTFRB to expedite their study. This would enable the passage of pending bills in both houses of Congress, allowing for the implementation of necessary regulations.

The bill that is now being deliberated upon will address all the concerns on safety and other issues. In essence, the only obstacle hindering its passage is the pilot study. It is crucial to overcome this state of analysis paralysis and allow the motorcycle taxi bills to be enacted. This would result in a significant boost to the vitality of MSMEs, which account for 70 percent of employment opportunities.

Speaker Martin Romualdez has expressed his clear intention to push for the passage of the motorcycle taxi bill. Similarly, Senator Grace Poe, the advocate in the upper chamber for legalizing motorcycle taxis, shares the same determination.

Poe earlier said the legalization and regulation would help address safety risks present in both registered motorcycle-for-hire and the “colorums” or habal-habal as well as improve commuter welfare by giving them the option to choose legitimate service providers.

The bill, which is an amendment to Republic Act 4136, or the Land Transportation and Tariff Code, defines motorcycles-for-hire as any two-wheeled motor vehicle registered with the Land Transportation Office (LTO), which transport passengers and goods on a for-hire basis, and which may utilize online ride hailing or pre-arranged transportation platforms.

The measure requires motorcycle-for-hire to secure a certificate of public convenience or a special permit issued by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, aside from the usual vehicle and driver registration.

Poe said that like all other public utility vehicles, drivers would be required to undergo rigorous training, motorcycle-for-hire service providers would be strictly regulated, and only up-to-standards motorcycles will be utilized.

With the legalization, safety issues will be addressed squarely. There are now 134 habal-habal terminals in Metro Manila alone, some outside malls and LRT and MRT stations.

By legalizing motorcycle taxis, the issue of safety is effectively addressed, paving the way for further expansion of MSMEs and their contribution to the economy.