Championing OPM artists in the digital landscape

Music resonates deeply within the Filipino soul that weaves a thread and binds generations together. From the timeless classics of yesteryears to the pulsating beats of today’s emerging artists, Complex Philippines under the helm of its Editor-in-Chief Gelo Lasin stands amidst this melodic landscape, who aims to amplify the voices of Filipino musicians and artists towards a bold new frontier.

Indeed, the Filipino music scene is experiencing a renaissance of sorts, with a burgeoning wave of OPM (Original Pilipino Music) talent making an impact both locally and globally. From hip-hop to R&B, Filipino artists are carving out their own space in the industry.

“As champions of Filipino talent and entertainment, it’s fitting that Complex Philippines is in the middle of this outpouring of Filipino creativity,” Lasin said in a recent interview with Soundstrip.

Lasin’s career took an unexpected international detour when he ventured to Sweden, where he immersed himself in the digital landscape while working for Educations Media Group. This experience broadened his horizons, giving him invaluable insights into the power of digital platforms to shape opinions and engage audiences.

Upon his return to the Philippines, Lasin discovered his passion for publishing, set out on a journey that would see him accumulate six years of industry experience. His tenure included a pivotal role as the Senior Content Lead for a youth-centric platform focused on pop culture, laying the groundwork for his eventual leadership at Complex Philippines.

As Complex Philippines marks its inaugural year in the industry, Lasin’s vision extends beyond mere celebration but it’s a commitment to expanding the publication’s influence. With a focus on content creation, collaborations, and social media strategy spanning music, lifestyle, and sports, Lasin believes that Complex Ph is ready to carve out an even greater presence in the cultural landscape.

Championing resilient Filipino Artists

One of the trends Lasin finds intriguing is the growing independence of artists. He expressed admiration for budding Filipino artists who navigate the industry with resilience and determination.

“It’s nice to see the hard work pay off for a budding Filipino artist when they boom on social media, for example, through publicity of their own making,” he said.

He believes that his publication takes pride in its ability to capture the lifecycle of artists, from their humble beginnings to their rise to stardom. By spotlighting both mainstream and emerging talents, the publication offers a comprehensive view of the Filipino music landscape, uncovering trends and issues that connect with its audience.

Selecting the right voices

When it comes to selecting artists to feature, Lasin emphasized the importance of authenticity and resonance. While the “reputation and numbers” play a role, it is the artist’s craft and connection with the audience that ultimately guide their editorial decisions.

“We look for artists whose voices resonate with our audience,” Lasin explained, “those who embody the essence of Complex.”

Meanwhile, balancing editorial vision with audience expectations and advertiser interests is a delicate dance for any media platform, but for Lasin, authenticity is non-negotiable.

“Indulging one’s editorial vision comes naturally when you genuinely align with the interests of your community,” he said.

Lasin also believed that for far too long, Filipino voices, talents, and stories have been underrepresented across various industries and platforms, both locally and internationally.

In the realm of music, this lack of representation has been particularly glaring. Despite the wealth of talent and creativity that exists within the Filipino music scene, many artists have struggled to gain recognition and visibility on a global scale. Mainstream music charts and awards ceremonies often overlook Filipino artists, perpetuating a cycle of marginalization and exclusion.

However, this sentiment extends beyond just music. It permeates through various facets of Filipino culture and society.

Lasin’s acknowledgment of this long-standing issue reflects a growing awareness and determination to challenge the status quo. As the Editor-in-Chief of Complex Philippines, Lasin recognizes the importance of amplifying Filipino voices and stories across all areas of interest.

He believes that true progress and inclusivity can only be achieved when diverse perspectives are represented and celebrated.

Lasin’s words serve as a call to action for greater diversity and inclusion in all aspects of society. They remind us of the need to uplift Filipino talents, to give them the platform and recognition they deserve, and to ensure that their voices are heard and valued on a global scale.

As Complex Philippines continues its journey of growth and transformation, Lasin’s unwavering commitment to championing Filipino creativity and culture remains steadfast. With each passing day, the publication strives to carve out its unique place in the Filipino music scene, which leaves a legacy on the cultural landscape.

“Aside from content, the promotion also comes in forming a community of kindred spirits,” he said.

Through thought-provoking articles, insightful interviews, and dynamic events, Complex Philippines aims to spark meaningful conversations and foster connections among its audience.

“That’s how we promote local culture; by cultivating a community that cannot be ignored,” he concluded.