Central Mindanao University developing anti-inflammatory ointment from ferns

The Central Mindanao University-Tuklas Lunas Development Center (CMU-TLDC) is exploring the potential of developing skin ointments from local fern species.

Initiated in 2022, the project, titled “Pre-Clinical Studies and Scale Up Formulation of Anti-inflammatory PharmaFern Ointments,” aims to assess the industrial applicability of anti-inflammatory PharmaFern ointments developed from two fern species. The project has support from the Department of Science and Technology’s Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (DOST-PCHRD).

The project has two component studies. The first seeks to propagate the two identified fern species, and evaluate the anti-inflammatory potential of their extracts and the formulated ointments. The second will then conduct the pilot-scale manufacturing of the said ointments.

Currently in its second year of implementation, the research team builds on the results of their first year of work, where they successfully identified the two fern extracts to be non-toxic with significant anti-inflammatory activities.

From the extracts, the ointment products were developed, which the team submitted for a patent or utility model grant.

Initial data from the user acceptability studies shows that the produced ointments are generally acceptable in terms of look, smell, color, and packaging.

The research team is currently continuing the pilot scale manufacturing of the ointment, carrageenan-induced paw edema assay to assess the anti-inflammatory effect of the product in mice, and the production of ointments in preparation for Phase 1 of clinical trials.

“Since 2014, we have been working with the CMU-TLDC to build their infrastructure capabilities for research on drug discovery and development, establishing multiple laboratories, such as a molecular genetics laboratory and an in-house enzyme inhibition laboratory,” said DOST-PCHRD Executive Director Dr. Jaime C. Montoya.

“We are happy to see how this almost 10-year work has now borne fruit, enabling our researchers from CMU to pursue studies on local ferns and examine how they can be utilized to alleviate the health concerns of our communities,” Montoya added.

Allocated with a total funding support of P22,357,091, the project is expected to be completed by March 2025.