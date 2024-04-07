Atrevidos tops 21st Punta Fuego Regatta

ATREVIDOS topped the 21st Club Punta Fuego Regatta that sailed off recently in Nasugbu Bay in Batangas to welcome the summer season and strengthen sports sailing in the area.

Atrevidos, helmed by Eduardo Legarda of the Punta Fuego Yacht Club, pulled a major surprise to edge the perennial contestants and top the Ocean Multihull Class in the final standing.

The two-day tourney featured a Fortune Island race, Round-the-Island and coastal races to Hamilo Coasta to the Twin Island.

Amidst favorable winds, Twin Popsies skippered by Dylan Tantuico ruled the waves and copped the first place on Day 1.

The second day saw Atrevidos with a come-from-behind first place win with its adept strategies, thus clinching the overall victory.

Completing the top four were Twin Popsies, Cariño of Monchu Garcia and Captain Napoleon of Napoleon Paterakis.

As one of the longest-running in the country, the event is presented by Philippine Inter-Island Sailing Foundation or Phinsaf and Club Punta Fuego, and co-presented by property conglomerate Landco Pacific Corp.

According to Club Punta Fuego general manager Edgar Krohn, the event bolsters its position as the sports and recreational sailing haven of southern Luzon.

Situated in Nasugbu, the sprawling Club is home to a star-rated Mediterranean-themed resort hotel, Spanish-inspired restaurant, an upscale residential community, 18-hole golf course, and a yacht club.

The Club also served as the starting point of the Busuanga Cup in February, which is part of the BPI Private Wealth Signature Yacht Series.

The Regatta is also supported by Broadwater Marine, MG Grand Hotel, Anya Resorts Tagaytay, Niyama Wellness by AHG, AWC, Marina del Sol, German Club Manila, Teresa Marble, Wine Drop, Unioil, Spritz, Dusit Thani-Lubi Plantation Resort, DusitD2, Active Boating & Watersports and Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar.