8th Indie Siyensya on interconnection of science, culture, calls for entries

Fresh from its successful 7th run, the Indie-Siyensya calls for entries for its new season, bannering the theme “Science and Filipino Culture: Siyensya sa Kultura, Kultura sa Siyensya.”

This year, Indie-Siyensya hopes to captivate students and young filmmakers to explore the relationship and influence between science and the rich tapestry of Filipino culture and tradition. The project has the support of the Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute’s (DOST-SEI).

The theme encourages participants to look beyond the surface of Filipino traditions and see the scientific concepts that may underlie them.

These include the case in seeing the cultural significance of constellations used by ancient Filipinos in navigation and planting; the science behind the vibrant burst of flavors found in the Filipino palate; or how the widespread use of traditional herbal medicine, such as Lagundi, which has been passed on from one generation to another, instigated scientific research to prove its effectiveness and health benefits.

The country’s pioneering science filmmaking competition, in partnership with the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), continues its shared commitment to promote a strong culture of science among the youth through audio-visual mediums such as films.

Interested applicants may join as individuals or as a group. The competition is open to Filipino citizens 13 to 18 years old for the Youth Category and at least 19 years old on the last day of film submission for those who will join the Open Category.

Films under the youth category shall focus on locating science in Filipino culture. It shall highlight the scientific basis and validity (evidence-based) of indigenous practices and traditions.

Meanwhile, films under the open category shall focus on locating Filipino culture in how Filipinos understand, communicate, and appropriate S&T into their daily lives. It shall also highlight the integration of Filipino culture in science and technology interventions, particularly in promoting human well-being, wealth creation, wealth protection, and sustainability.

Documentary film entries must have a total running time of not more than 5 minutes.

The deadline for submission of entries is on August 31.

“We are excited to see science come to life in our Filipino tradition and culture, and we hope that you become part of the tradition passed down to us through generations through the lens of science.” Dr. Josette T. Biyo, Director of DOST-SEI expressed her excitement in her speech.

The Board of Judges, composed of renowned scientists and filmmakers, shall select the top five finalists from each category. Selected films will participate in the Film Festival, which will be held at various Cinematheque Centres nationwide and will be showcased through its online channel, JuanFlix: The FDCP Channel.

Winners will take home a P200,000 cash prize for the Best Film, P150,000 for the Second Best Film, and P100,000 for the Third Best Film.

For the full mechanics, visit: https://bit.ly/8thIndieMechanics. Submit your entries at https://bit.ly/8thIndieEntryForm or email indiesiyensya@sei.dost.gov.ph for more details.