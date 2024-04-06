WFH setup beneficial to working mothers

Yugorithm, is a key player in the virtual assistant industry, offering unique opportunities for individuals seeking flexible and fulfilling work experiences.

Tracy Kris Escobar, a virtual assistant with Yugorithm for the past 10 months, said the work-from-home setup has benefitted working mothers and at the same time provided solace and support to them.

Escobar recalled she stumbled upon Yugorithm seeking a work-from-home opportunity aligned with her aspirations and skills. Working as a virtual assistant for Yugorithm, she described it as a liberating experience primarily due to their hands-off management style and emphasis on autonomy. “The leadership and team members are not only accessible but also incredibly approachable, fostering a sense of belonging and camaraderie among freelancers,” she said.

Escobar said Yugorithm was allowed to take on diverse roles, from serving as an executive assistant supporting a prominent venture capital firm in the Philippines to collaborating as an Amazon virtual assistant with a business in the United Kingdom. These opportunities have expanded Escobar’s skill set but also broadened her horizons, enabling her to establish meaningful connections with clients worldwide.

The Philippines has emerged as a hub for virtual assistants, witnessing a growing number of skilled professionals entering the freelance market. The country’s workforce, known for its adaptability and proficiency in English, has become a sought-after resource for businesses around the globe. Talented individuals, including work-from-home mothers like Escobar, have found their niche in this industry, leveraging their expertise to provide invaluable support to clients.

For WFH mothers like Escobar, entering the virtual assistant industry can be a game-changer, offering a pathway to financial independence and professional growth without compromising their caregiver role. Yugorithm, with its inclusive approach and commitment to nurturing talent, serves as a beacon of hope for mothers striving to balance their family commitments and career ambitions.

She said the flexibility provided by Yugorithm allows work-from-home mothers to design their schedules around their family needs, ensuring they can actively participate in their children’s lives while pursuing fulfilling work opportunities. “Moreover, the supportive community within Yugorithm empowers these mothers to upskill, learn new technologies, and enhance their expertise, making them more competitive in the virtual assistant market,” she explained.

In recent years, the demand for virtual assistants in the Philippines has surged, driven by businesses recognizing the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of outsourcing tasks to skilled freelancers. The trend has bolstered the Philippine economy and created numerous opportunities for individuals seeking flexible employment, especially mothers juggling household responsibilities and professional aspirations.

Yugorithm was founded by Yuri Go, the company’s CEO. It is an outsourcing company specializing in virtual assistant services and social media marketing.