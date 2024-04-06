Tuason Racing School and MONZA Racing Sim Barcade launch Esports Top Driver Challenge at Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) 2024

For over four decades, Tuason Racing has been a pivotal force in the Philippine motorsports and automotive scene. This year, they are taking things up a notch with the kickoff of the “Top Driver ESports Challenge” at the Manila International Auto Show 2024.

In partnership with MONZA Sim Racing Barcade, the first-of-its-kind racing centric competitive gaming concept in the country, the thrilling competition will showcase the top talents in sim racing. The said endeavor will be providing a platform for skilled drivers to exhibit their abilities and compete at the highest level.

Throughout the event, sim racers will navigate the challenging Clark International Speedway using the TRS Formula VI Car. From April 4 to 6,2024, interested racers can simply visit the TRS x MONZA booth to participate in the qualifying rounds. To advance to the knockout round, they must secure a spot among the Top 3 fastest for the day. Nine skilled drivers will qualify for the knockout round session on April 7, 2024, followed by the awarding of the Top 3 winners, who will receive exciting prizes from partner brands.

MONZA Racing Sim Barcade has been gaining popularity since October 2023 for its sought after sim racing roadshows all over Metro Manila. In May 2024, they will officially open their doors at their flagship location in ArCovia, Pasig offering an unparalleled experience with 16 linked top-of-the-line racing sim rigs and a unique blend of Italian-European cuisine at their restaurant and bar.

Gerard Alfred Bongco, General Manager of MONZA Barcade, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are delighted to be part of this groundbreaking collaboration between Tuason Racing School and Monza at the MIAS 2024. Through the Esports Top Driver Challenge, we are eagerly looking forward to welcoming more sim racers and providing a space where they can enhance their skills, compete with friends and other sim racers, and immerse themselves in the thrill of high-speed racing simulations.”

Aileen Santos, Tuason Racing VP for Operations, also emphasized the multifaceted nature of the competition, remarking, “This event is not only about speed but also highlights strategy, endurance, and the ability to perform under pressure. The ultimate prize awaits the driver who will demonstrate exceptional skills to earn the title of Top Driver.”

The Top Driver Challenge is powered by Gulf Oil and features a partnership with Monza, as well as other sponsors – Apex, OMP, AAP, Imprint Customs, and Clark International Speedway.