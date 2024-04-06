Trilateral of US-PHL-Japan to focus on economies, but SCS part of agenda

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the historic trilateral Philippine-Japan-United States (US) meeting next week will focus on economic cooperation, but will also tackle the growing tension in the South China Sea.

In a press conference in Malacañang on Friday, Hans Mohaimin Siriban, DFA Acting Deputy Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and Association of Southeast Asian Affairs (ASEAN), said the meeting in the US shows the deepening relations among the three countries.

The trilateral dialogue of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be held in Washington in the US on April 11, 2024.

“This trilateral cooperation aims to add value to the existing and prospective areas of work, especially in the economy and the economic security in order to amplify and sustain the momentum of growth in the Philippines and the resilience of the Filipino people,” Siriban said.

Security matters

The dialogue will cover multiple issues including inclusive economic growth, developing critical and emerging technologies, climate change cooperation and clean energy, supply chains, as well as promoting peace and security in the region.

“But, of course, that’s not to say we—the security environment will also have to be taken into consideration because for economic resilience and economic growth to happen, we also have to take into account the peace and security of the region,” Siriban explained.

“This trilateral summit is significant and helps further promote dialogue and peace in the [Indo-Pacific] region. These are countries that share the Philippines’ goal in promoting an international rules-based order and to promote peace and stability in the region,” he added.

A joint vision statement will be issued by the three leaders, which “identifies common principles that guide the trilateral partnership.”

Siriban said the scheme for the trilateral cooperation is still being developed and will complement existing mechanisms in the region such as the Asean.

Alignment of views

The trilateral meeting was hosted by the US amid China’s growing aggression in the South China Sea, particularly after a ship of its coast guard blasted a Philippine supply ship, which injured its crew last month.

DFA said China’s activities within the West Philippine Sea, the country’s maritime territory in the SCS, will also be tackled in the meeting.

“I think we can expect a discussion on the recent incidents on—of course, the joint vision statement is still under discussion, but we can expect an alignment of views among the three countries on the recent incidents on the West Philippine Sea,” Siriban said.

China has assailed the US for its interventions in the Indo-Pacific region arising from the latter’s Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines.

Siriban said the Philippines is ready to engage in dialogues with countries, which will oppose trilateral cooperation.

Aside from the trilateral dialogue, Marcos is expected to have a bilateral meeting with Biden as well as engagement with business leaders while he is in the US until April 12, 2024.