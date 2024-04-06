Tolentino carries NP to 4th straight win, blasts TNT

ARVIN TOLENTINO’S stellar plays continued to help NorthPort keep the streak alive in Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup.

Tolentino racked up 22 of his 29 points in the first half in addition to his eight rebounds and five assists plus two steals as the Batang Pier easily crushed TNT Tropang Giga, 112-96, on Friday to stretch their winning streak to four at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

NorthPort broke the game wide open at the start pulling off a 32-18 lead in the end of the first quarter before stretching the advantage to as high as 66-34 in the early third period, and TNT could not recover since then.

“We are young and hungry team, also versatile, which love to compete even in practice that’s why the players are competitive in the game. We are also encouraging them to give their best and play with confidence in practice and actual games,” Tolentino said.

JM Calma shot 9-of-13 from the field for 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Joshua Munzon added 14 points also for the Batang Pier, who improved to 4-1 win-loss record to occupy the upper half of the team standings.

Despite Roger Pogoy’s 34 points and Kim Aurin’s 18 points, the Tropang Giga still fell to 2-3 win-loss record.

NorthPort’s hardworking lineup dominated the paint with 56-32 inside scoring behind 55 rebounds against TNT’s 46 rebounds. The Batang Pier also tallied 43-of-84 (51.1%) overall from the field against Tropang Giga’s 33-or-83 (39.8%).