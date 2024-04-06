Thank goodness for our small house

“The greatest wealth is to live content with little.”—Plato

IN the late ’80s, my young family was finally able to move to a house we could now call our own. It was just the standard single-story, low-ceiling bungalow type in a typical subdivision. But to us it was already an astounding upgrade from the cramped dilapidated apartment we lived in for almost 10 years.

Since then, we’ve always been a small home dwelling family.

Without any false modesty, I used to always say to friends, “our home is so small.” One time, my wife’s “balikbayan” relative and husband made an unexpected visit, and while we were chatting, I could detect their eyes wandering around our little house, and at the end, probably decided not to stay over after quickly sizing it up. Half-joking, I told my wife, our small house is a good deterrent against unwanted guests.

But what our house lacks in size has been more than compensated by positive comments from friends and relatives. A few have told us that they love how cozy and welcoming our home feels, which is such a huge compliment, much to my surprise and to the delight of my wife who was born with an innate good taste and design acumen.

There was one time when we considered the idea of moving out to a bigger 2-storey house. But we soon perished the thought. I’m glad we did. For one, the mortgage would have broken our small piggy bank, so to speak.

It turns out that “small home living” has now become a new trend abroad. More and more retirees now opt to downsize to smaller houses. In fact, 40 percent of current tiny house owners are 50 or older, according to SeniorPlanet.org.

One Seniors Real Estate Specialist explains the trend towards small-home living: “Old people just want to have a simple life; they don’t want complications.” She adds: “You know their first request? They don’t want anything two-story.”

All of sudden, our 30-year-old tiny single-story house with its no-frills interiors is just the right size! It qualifies as a “boutique senior home.” I can’t wait to brag about this new development to my friends who now whine about the problems of living in their big expensively maintained houses.

Now that my wife and I are advancing in age, we’ve fully embraced “la vida pequeña.”

Let me cite a few of the “whys” of loving it.

We never had a big toilet and bathroom, just a basic functional one that is safe. As everybody knows, more accidents happen in bathrooms. Especially for elderly people, every trip to the bathroom can be a risky proposition. This is why my mobility-challenged wife is now all praises for our small and compact toilet/bathroom. She uses the bathroom wall to support and steady herself, no need for installing handlebars.

Since our house was built on a single level, it is so easy to navigate. The moving distance between bedroom, lounge and bathroom is much minimized. It also makes us avoid the challenges that come with big cavernous homes, such as stairs or long corridors. Whenever I see my wife having a hard time walking, I realize the advantages of living in a house that has no second story.

A small house like ours means there’s limited space, so it encourages us to live with simplicity and purpose. Naturally, we have to choose wisely what objects to put in it. Was it Leonardo da Vinci who said: “Small rooms or dwellings discipline the mind; large ones weaken it.” My only regret is it doesn’t afford me much space for my book collection.

But we have overfilled each square inch with soul and tender loving care. A small home can feel spacious when it has a lot of love inside.

Some people say, “Small homes grow tighter families.” That’s because there are fewer walls to separate the family. We often see or should I say bump into each other every day. When you spend a lot of time together, you can’t help but communicate.

Our living room is where we all gather to watch movies, chill and chat. We also feel secure to know our kids are just nearby. While my wife and I are watching TV, I can hear our youngest son talking to his online competitor in a computer game in the other room. A slight holler from us and he would come running towards us.

The important thing is, be it ever so humble, it feels like home. I am grateful for the simplicity of living in a small home that’s loved and fully lived in, which is exactly how a home should be. As one meme puts it: “Less house, more home.”

Now I can look back and truly say “less is more.” Most of all, the senior version of myself is now thanking God for not giving my younger self an upsized ego that would certainly have yearned for a large house.