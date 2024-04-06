Tesda urges training firms to enlist, offer aesthetic services programs

SEEING the huge potential of the beauty and wellness industry here and abroad, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) is calling for further capacity-building in this sector that will not only open business and employment opportunities, but also bring aesthetic services to more people.

“The increasing demand and standards for aesthetic and beauty-care services present a great opportunity for Filipino workers and entrepreneurs to capitalize on the trend,” said Secretary Suharto T. Mangudadatu, who is Tesda’s director general.

Leveraging on such, the agency created last year the competency benchmarks in “Aesthetic Services Level III,” according to Mangudadatu.

“Tesda, with its commitment to providing quality technical education, has developed these competency standards with the industry to increase the country’s capability in providing quality training, and produce workers with the necessary skills to thrive in the field of aesthetic services,” he noted.

The Tesda chief likewise urged the country’s training hubs to start catering to training programs on the qualification: “I encourage training centers to use these standards as the bases in offering their Aesthetic Services Level III courses. This industry is among the emerging contributors to economies worldwide.”

He added that “by offering these courses, we are not only supporting the individual growth of our [countrymen] but we are also strengthening an industry that can generate more jobs, stimulate innovation, and attract investments.”

Beauty and wellness program

BECAUSE quality and safety are paramount in providing beauty and wellness services, Tesda’s Aesthetic Services Level III qualification will teach trainees advanced facial treatment, chemical skin peeling, light therapy, and heat therapy.

What’s more, it involves a heightened quality of skill sets in facial skin care using advanced techniques, tools and equipment.

Trainees who will accomplish this qualification will be competent to work as aestheticians, and skin-care beauty specialists and consultants.

The course’s competency benchmarks were developed by Tesda, in cooperation with the Department of Health-Cebu Treatment and Rehabilitation Center, along with other key players in the industry such as D’ Beauty Trend Center Institute Inc., Skinessence Aesthetic Center, Southern Medical Aesthetic Center, Finessa Aesthetica, and Drip Bar Beauty Lounge.

Training hubs may proceed to their respective Tesda Regional or Provincial/District Offices for assistance in registering for the said course.