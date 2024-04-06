Summer flings: Honor X8b and 7Xb

Sometimes finding the right smartphone is like entering one of those gelato or ice cream shops on a scorching summer day. You walk in with a specific flavor in mind, but the moment you see the sheer number of available choices on display, you just want to order them all.

Just as you find yourself torn between classic vanilla and exotic mango, trying to decide which will best cool you down and satisfy that craving, shopping for a smartphone requires you to sift through a plethora of options. Each phone, much like each ice cream flavor, tempts with its unique blend of features—some packed with enticing higher-end processors, others more straightforward focusing on a balance of performance, camera quality, and battery life.

In this deliciously complex world of choices, finding the right smartphone is about more than just indulging in the most luxurious or feature-packed option. It’s about discovering the flavor—be it a simple chocolate that nails the basics, or a swirl of pistachio and raspberry—that aligns with your taste and needs without melting your budget.

This week we take a look at two of Honor’s latest midrange devices: the Honor X8b and Honor X7b, both of which can satisfy your daily tech cravings while steering clear of those extravagant toppings and mix-ins that, although appealing, often go uneaten.

The Honor x7b

Honor X8B: MORE MEGAPIXELS, MASSIVE STORAGE

THE Honor X8b is an update to last year’s X8a which went viral because of its cameras. This time around it brings a 108MP Ultra Clear Main Camera alongside an LED Assisted 50MP AI Selfie Camera, a whopping 8GB RAM, and 512GB of internal storage successor in several stylish colorways including one with a retro luxury back design.

There’s no hiding the fact that the Honor X8b will immediately remind you of an iPhone with its large camera module. But with its sleek, modern aesthetic and a build quality that punches well above its weight class, the Honor X8b stands out in a crowded batch of midrangers. The device comes in four colors, including Cyan Lake, Titanium Silver, Midnight Black, and Glamorous Green that features a leatherette finish that adds a layer of sophistication and tactile pleasure. This finish not only enhances the phone’s visual appeal but also offers practical benefits, like improved grip and resistance to fingerprints and smudges. The device also has an ultra-slim profile, at just 6.78mm thickness, and tips the scales at a mere 166g.

Featuring a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, the Honor X8b shines with its vibrant visuals and 90Hz refresh rate, making for an immersive viewing experience. The peak brightness of 2000 nits ensures legibility in various lighting conditions, further enhancing user interaction. However, the audio experience, limited by a single down-firing speaker, might not meet everyone’s expectations.

The Honor X8b positions itself as a photographic powerhouse with its triple camera setup led by a 108MP main sensor, accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. This camera setup is versatile enough and caters to a broad spectrum of photography enthusiasts with enough modes for them to play around with.

The main 108MP sensor is the star of the show, employing pixel-binning technology to produce images that are not only bright but packed with detail. As expected, it can capture great outdoor photos and the results are consistently impressive, with color accuracy and dynamic range making it one of the better ones in its price category. While it’s unrealistic to expect night-time shots to rival those taken in optimal lighting conditions, the Honor X8b’s main sensor still manages to capture commendable photos in less-than-ideal environments. Noise is kept to a minimum, and the camera software’s processing ensures that images retain enough detail and colors. The inclusion of a 5MP ultra-wide camera further extends its versatility, allowing users to capture broader scenes or fit more people in a shot. As for the 2MP macro, it still adds a layer of creativity for those who want to get up close—just manage your expectations.

The selfie experience is powered by a robust 50MP AI-assisted front camera, and it is particularly adept at capturing detailed, flattering selfies under a variety of lighting conditions, with software enhancements that enhance the quality without over-processing the images. For videos, the Honor X8b can shoot up to 1080p at 30fps, providing clear enough footage suitable for capturing life’s moving moments and is adequate for casual videography, vlogging and content creation, especially when considering its price point.

Another feature which the Honor X8b “borrowed” is the Magic Capsule. This small, capsule-shaped area at the top of the display acts as a secondary interaction zone for notifications and app functionalities. Inspired by similar concepts in the industry, Honor’s implementation takes a minimalist and functional approach, focusing on delivering practical benefits to the user. For example, if you’re watching a video or playing a game and receive a call, the Magic Capsule allows you to view and interact with the call notification in a non-intrusive manner. Similarly, it offers quick glimpses into timer countdowns, alarm settings, and more, all accessible with a simple tap.

Storage capacity has become a critical factor for most users and the Honor X8b stands out in this regard with its massive 512GB of onboard storage. Users can store over 125,000 photos, hours of 4K videos, and install numerous apps and games without the need to constantly manage storage space or rely on cloud services for extra room. This storage capacity makes it an ideal device for content creators and professionals who need to store large files, edit videos, or work with high-resolution images directly from their phones.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and equipped with 8GB RAM (expandable up to 16GB via RAM Turbo), the Honor X8b is capable of handling everyday tasks with ease. During our review, I didn’t experience any frustrating slowdowns or apps closing and I was able to answer emails, create some blog posts, edit photos, and manage my social media feeds without any hitch so you won’t have a problem using it for both work and entertainment. Gaming on medium settings is smooth enough, but do take note that this isn’t a gaming phone so might as well stick to the default settings.

Lastly, the 4800mAh battery easily lasted me a day of moderate usage, which involved being connected to the internet to answer emails, check my feed, and watch YouTube videos. The 35W fast charger isn’t the fastest and it takes about an hour to fully charge the battery. Although it may not set new benchmarks in battery life, it confidently meets the demands of moderate to heavy usage.

With a price tag of P12,999, the Honor X8b is a nifty choice for those looking for a well-balanced smartphone with its trendy design, versatile camera setup, and massive 512GB storage.

Honor X7B: FOR BIGGER BATTERY

NOW, for those looking for a smartphone that can last up to three days, then the Honor X7b might be the better option. Priced at an accessible P8,999, the Honor X7b challenges the prevailing norms of the budget smartphone market with upgrades focusing on battery life, display and cameras.

Honor takes design cues from its premium range with the X7b, incorporating a two-circle camera design, making it look like the youngest child of the Honor 90 family. It is available in Flowing Silver, Emerald Green or Midnight Black. Kudos to Honor for this design choice as it enhances the device’s aesthetic appeal and adds a touch of luxury often missing in budget offerings.

Its ultra-large 6000mAh battery comfortably sets it apart from its competitors within the budget smartphone market. This power source is engineered to support up to 3 days of usage on a single charge, a feat that underscores Honor’s commitment to addressing one of the most critical consumer demands: battery endurance. Not only that, the brand has also incorporated advanced battery technologies that not only maximize the device’s lifespan but also maintain over 80 percent of the battery’s health even after three years of use. This long-term perspective on battery performance ensures that the X7b remains a reliable companion well into the future, reducing the frequency and necessity for replacements or upgrades. During my review, it was able to last me a week with just light usage making it ideal for travelers to heavy users who are always on the go and require a device that can keep pace with their demanding schedules. However, it comes with a 35W Honor SuperCharge, which is quite underwhelming as it takes about two hours to fully charge an empty battery.

The Honor X7b also has an upgraded 6.80-inch Full HD+ LCD screen, offering a more immersive viewing experience with enhanced brightness and resolution. With its big, clear screen and long battery life, the Honor X7b is ideal for those who love to binge-watch their favorite K-drama and TV series.

Honor likewise elevates the X7b’s photography capabilities with a 108MP main camera, promising detailed shots in well-lit environments. This camera, sharing its lineage with sensors found in Honor’s more premium models, represents a significant upgrade over its predecessor.

Lastly, the phone is equipped with a better Snapdragon 680 chipset which prioritizes a balanced performance with a keen focus on extending battery life. The device offers configurations of up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, accommodating most users’ needs for multitasking and data storage. While it might not cater to intensive gaming or performance-heavy tasks, it excels in everyday use.

Choosing a mid-range smartphone, much like selecting your ideal summer dessert, comes down to prioritizing what matters most to you and finding the perfect balance of quality, flavor and value. The Honor X8b and Honor X7b present affordable options that blend functionality and style, offering a compelling choice for those looking to enjoy the best of technology’s flavors without compromising on their needs or budget. n