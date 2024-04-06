Solon finds way to improve health care access for seniors

The chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means said on Wednesday that the lower chamber is now working to provide a comprehensive approach, including exploration of a separate insurance fund under PhilHealth, to address the challenges faced by senior citizens, particularly in accessing health care.

In a recent statement, House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Joey Sarte Salceda emphasized the importance of tackling health care access alongside other facets of senior citizen welfare.

“The problem of access to senior citizen health care is structural, but it should be addressed alongside other issues with senior citizen welfare,” he said.

“The core of the SC welfare issue is how to address [1] increasing needs for specialized services with [2] reduced personal incomes due to retirement. That naturally produces a gap in personal capacity to finance not just health care but even basic necessities and the little pleasures that come with dignified old age,” he added.

According to Salceda, the average monthly income for seniors stands at a mere P3,000, pushing nearly half of them below the poverty line.

He said the enormity of the challenge is further underscored by the staggering welfare gap estimated at P9.1 trillion, representing the amount needed to afford all seniors a decent standard of living.

In response to these pressing issues, Salceda, along with House Committee on Senior Citizens Chairman Rodolfo Ordanes and Special Committee on Persons with Disabilities Chairman Alfel Bascug, has been actively addressing various aspects of senior citizen needs, recognizing that the solution extends beyond healthcare alone.

A significant portion of the welfare gap, amounting to 18 percent, or P1.64 trillion, pertains specifically to healthcare financing, said Salceda.

Within this gap, Salceda identified chronic conditions requiring primary and supportive health care, areas where resources from institutions like PhilHealth are predominantly directed.

Salceda acknowledged the inadequacy of PhilHealth’s existing packages in addressing these needs, calling for the exploration of a separate insurance fund under PhilHealth, tailored to seniors’ unique risk profiles.

“The unfilled gap is in acute or catastrophic health care. Without insurance, such medical expenses can be ruinous for ordinary families with senior citizens. The very limited case rates under PhilHealth’s existing packages simply won’t do,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Salceda remains optimistic, citing the availability of fiscal resources for health that are yet to be fully utilized.

“I am exploring a separate insurance fund under PhilHealth to address this gap. The risk profile is different, so the fund also has to be different,” he added.

With approximately P40 billion in excess funds, alongside reserves from PhilHealth, he said there exists an opportunity to bolster seniors’ health insurance systems and alleviate their financial burdens.